many titles canceled in January

This time, the owners of the most popular subscription by players will be disappointed: many games have been canceled from the January Game Pass.

The Game Pass from Microsoft it is certainly the most loved and coveted subscription by players. In fact, with a small monthly amount, it is possible to play many titles, even on day one, as happened for example with Halo Infinite. Indeed a title just released it can even cost between 60 they 80 euros, a high enough price and not for everyone’s pockets. This subscription has always been described as the Netflix of video games, precisely because of the incredible library of titles available at a really affordable price. Also with Microsoft’s purchase of Activision-Blizzard, Game Pass titles will most likely increase exponentially!

In fact, the price of the game pass varies according to the plan to which you decide to subscribe:

Game Pass: January canceled titles

Usually the titles offered by the game pass increase month to month, adding more and more genres and video games to the already huge catalog of the pass. Unfortunately, this time it happened the contrary, in fact some video games they won’t plus part of the subscription most loved by players, since this month! As previously mentioned, the convenience behind the Game Pass subscription is precisely in the number and quality of the titles offered, which unfortunately is about to change.

In fact some titles will have to abandon the catalog of the Pass already from the end of January 2022 and their number could increase, so if you are interested in playing them, you must do it now! Here is the list of deleted games.

Prison Architect: Management video game in which it will be necessary to build and manage a US prison. Entirely developed in 2d, this video game is a gem for all lovers of the genre.

Cyber ​​Shadow: Mechanical Head Studios platform game. This 8bit graphics title will delight fans of retro games as you take on numerous challenges in the ruins of the city of Mekacity.

Nowhere Prophet: Strategic title as simple as it is captivating, an excellent pastime for those who do not prefer graphics, but rather well-reasoned choices and winning strategies.

Xeno Chrisis: This 2019 arcade shooter will bring to mind the fun of playing in arcades with old 90’s cabinets.

These titles will be available until January 31, 2022 and it is not possible to know if they will be available again in the future or if they will abandon the pass forever Microsoft.