Many use baking soda or vinegar for their laundry, but only 1 natural trick is enough to make very soft towels and bathrobes

Getting out of the shower and falling into the soft arms of our bathrobe is priceless. Especially if the bathrobe in question envelops our skin in a delicate caress.

A pleasant sensation that is often undermined by continuous washing which inevitably stiffens the fabrics. This can happen for several reasons and also refers to towels and laundry in general.

In general, the hardness of the water can make the laundry rough. Incorrect washing or an excessive dosage of detergent can damage the fibers of the fabrics.

Softener is a good ally, however there are alternative and natural remedies that are equally valid.

In fact, those who intend to provide for housework in a more ecological way, also trying to save on the cost of products, are in the right place.

In fact, here are some small home cleaning strategies for cleaning and saving

Household matters have always divided public opinion. There are those who take care of them out of duty and those who, on the other hand, even relax doing them. Surely, the element that unites all of them is to obtain the maximum result with the minimum effort.

In our column dedicated to the home we have collected the most effective remedies. The best known and even the most bizarre ones for home cleaning.

All of them promise excellent results. For example, here’s how to remove bleach-free stain removers and kitchen towels in a flash.

To avoid fading black garments, however, here are 3 ingenious tricks to wash them perfectly.

Finally, to have clean and fresh clothes it is also very useful to remember this rule that grandmothers have always used.

For a laundry that is very soft to the touch, we can use the power of a single natural ingredient.

The truth is that many use baking soda or vinegar for laundry, but only 1 natural trick is enough to make very soft towels and bathrobes.

Citric acid is a great ingredient for making a DIY fabric softener. This odorless substance lends itself to many uses. Among domestic uses, citric acid plays several roles.

It is used as a rinse aid for dishes and as a degreaser for toilet limescale. As a polishing agent for taps and for cleaning floor joints. Plus, citric acid is a real treat with laundry. Makes it super soft.

It has a very low environmental impact and is easily found on the market for a few euros. Just dilute 100 grams of citric acid in 1 liter of water (preferably distilled).

Extra tip

This ingredient should be used in addition to regular detergent. But be careful, because those who usually use powder detergent will have to add about 100 milliliters of mixture. For those who use liquid detergent, they will have to put about a coffee cup of water and citric acid in the washing machine. So, it is true that many use baking soda or vinegar for laundry but to make towels and bathrobes very soft, just 1 natural trick is enough.