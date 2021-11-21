To prevent the dreaded heart disease and lower bad cholesterol (LDL), you should adopt a healthy lifestyle and follow proper eating habits. It’s not enough just to cut back on salt, sugar or eliminate alcoholic beverages. But it is important to follow a balanced diet, rich in foods with important beneficial properties.

We therefore know that to stay healthy it is essential to consume fruit and vegetables. But let’s not forget that nature also offers us many rustic and spontaneous plants, which are a real cure-all for our body. We think of aromatic herbs or all those plants also used in the medical and medicinal fields. For example, this plant used to flavor foods helps in case of depression and high cholesterol.





A very fragrant plant

There is one plant in particular, much used in cooking for its fresh flavor and versatility. We are talking about wild fennel, a herbaceous plant that grows in the Mediterranean basin and belongs to the Umbelliferae family. It is a shrub that grows in height, very well known and that, in order to grow, does not need special care. It is characterized by its filiform leaves and small flowers.

Its smell is quite aromatic and intense, while the taste is reminiscent of dill.

Thanks to their unmistakable scent, fennel seeds are a widely used food in the kitchen. They can be used to flavor sausages or cheeses. But also to flavor risottos, salads, bread and taralli and desserts.

Many use them to digest but in reality these small fragrant seeds would also act on cholesterol

The seeds of the fennel plant are not only used in cooking, but offer important nutritional properties, useful for the well-being of our body.

According to experts, these foods are rich in vitamins, minerals and flavonoids. In fact, many use them to digest but in reality these small fragrant seeds would also act on cholesterol.

We all know that wild fennel, often used in the form of herbal tea or infusion, promotes digestion. Its properties would also be useful in case of heartburn, intestinal gas and cramps.

In addition, the presence of fiber would help regulate the absorption of cholesterol and blood sugar. This important action could prevent cardiovascular disease and, thanks to the presence of potassium, keep the heart muscle healthy.

Taking fennel may interfere with the action of some medicines. We always recommend that you listen to your doctor’s opinion.