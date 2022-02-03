High blood pressure, or hypertension, is an increasingly common disease today. When the heart has to contract a lot to overcome the fatty deposits in the veins and arteries, the systolic blood pressure rises with high health risks. There are a number of reference values ​​below and above which blood pressure should not be.

We start talking about hypertension when the values ​​exceed the maximum 140 mmHg and the minimum 90 mmHg. Moreover, hypertension is a very common pathology in Italy, affecting 50% of men and 40% of women in the 35-74 age group. Experts also recommend having your blood pressure measured with some regularity, because it is a pathology that has no obvious symptoms. Many people live with it without knowing the problem, with the associated health risks.

Hypertension

Hypertension is one of the most serious risk factors for developing pathologies. These include stroke, heart attack, heart failure but also artery disease, retinopathy and kidney failure. According to the data, in Italy there are more than 18 million people suffering from high blood pressure problems and only half are aware of it and take adequate care of the problem.

Certainly one of the main allies against high blood pressure is a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet, exercise, elimination of alcohol and other healthy habits. In addition to this, today, there are various types of drugs to control blood pressure. To be taken regularly and under the strict supervision of a doctor. Medication therapy often yields excellent results and effectively keeps high blood pressure at bay while avoiding much of the damage it could cause.

Many use these natural remedies for high blood pressure not knowing they are only wasting time

The Istituto Superiore di Sanità clarifies that a healthy lifestyle and a careful diet can help a lot in the prevention of the disease, but by themselves they cannot constitute an effective therapy. It is commonly believed that garlic, but also magnesium, cocoa and fatty acids (omega-3s) are natural remedies for high blood pressure. Placed in a healthy diet, they bring health benefits and are not harmful. But we must not make the mistake of assuming that by themselves they are able to cure the disease. In fact, they absolutely cannot replace a therapy made up of specific drugs, only wasting time for many of those who use these natural remedies to treat high blood pressure.

To date, moreover, drug therapy has scientifically proved its value with a whole series of researches scattered around the world. The most recent studies speak of a reduction, through a constant intake of drugs under medical supervision, of a 1/3 of the risk of stroke and a 1/5 of the development of chronic diseases. Therefore, the false myth that these natural substances would be able to constitute, on their own, an effective therapy against high blood pressure must be dispelled.