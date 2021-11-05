Many use this ingredient in desserts without knowing that it could raise bad cholesterol in the blood

Making desserts can be a fun and almost therapeutic activity for many people. For some it can also become a pretext to communicate certain feelings, or a gesture to express affection and gratitude for someone.

However, making a dessert can be quite challenging. In fact, it is not so easy to find a balance between the ingredients and it often takes a lot of practice and some skill.

In any case, the result that comes out is a dish that usually brings joy to the home and unites both adults and children.

However, the ingredients needed to prepare a good dessert are often high in calories and not always healthy. In fact, as we will see shortly, many use this ingredient in desserts without knowing that it could increase bad cholesterol in the blood.

Sour cream

A popular ingredient in some desserts is sour cream. This dairy product is obtained by installing cultures of Lactobacillus, a bacterium that converts sugars and lactose into lactic acid, through lactic fermentation.

Therefore, it is a variety of cream with a slightly sour flavor, also used in many savory preparations and recipes. For example, it goes very well with cooking in foil, or to flavor fish cooked on the grill. In America, it is one of the main ingredients in cheesecake.

From a nutritional point of view, sour cream contains a good dose of calcium, magnesium and vitamins D, which are allies of the bones. In addition, it contains vitamins A and C, important for their antioxidant properties, and vitamin B12, which would favor a good functioning of the metabolism.

As reported by the Humanitas Institute, sour cream is, however, a source of lipids (20 grams out of 100), which are mainly saturated fats. Several studies have shown that the latter could increase bad cholesterol levels in the blood. For this reason, heavy consumption of sour cream could put cardiovascular health at risk. In addition, it contains a lot of sodium (80 milligrams per 100 grams of sour cream) which, if taken excessively, could be hazardous to your health.

Sour cream, like all dairy products, may interfere with the intake of ciprofloxacin and tetracyclines. In fact, those who take this drug should immediately stop consuming cheese and dairy products.

In any case, it is advisable to consult your doctor or trusted nutritionist about what is reported.