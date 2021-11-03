many users will have to switch tabs, what happens?

A revolution in the world of mobile telephony? Certainly we could define it as such, but do not worry, it is the technology that requires us not to be able to stay behind.

A matter of days and your mobile sim card may be disabled. Your reference company will soon be warning you of the need for a major new change. And then you will have to hurry and run to specialized stores to replace the “heart” of your mobile phone. Nothing pure, it’s not your fault. You haven’t done anything wrong. But technological progress knows no boundaries and forces users to not be able to stay behind.

Does your subscription or your rechargeable card belong to the “big family” Tim ?. You will soon have to adapt to the network revolution. You have no choice.

Mobile telephony: the technological revolution makes it impossible to be left behind

TIM is progressively shutting down its 3G network to enhance 4G and especially 5G. Here then is that he made one SMS campaign for a limited number of mobile network customers with SIM less than 128K who will have to replace their card in order to continue to use the network to surf or just to talk. In this case, all TIM customers who will have to make this SIM change will be able to do it directly in the operator’s retail at a cost of € 15. Attention we are talking about an expense that will be fully reimbursed through residual credit within 24 hours of replacing the SIM.

In this case then TIM is informing all the various users in possession of a SIM of less than 128k and that they will have to replace it with a new one. The message with which TIM is informing all these users is the following, we faithfully report it.

Dear customer, from April 2022, TIM will start the gradual shutdown of the 3G mobile network, which will be replaced by 4G and 5G technologies. Since your SIM does not support new technologies, in the absence of 3G network, you will not be able to use mobile network services.

And then it continues. We therefore invite you to go to a TIM store in time to replace the SIM. Your phone number will not change and the cost of 15E for the SIM change will be refunded automatically within 24 hours on your remaining credit.

Clearly turning off the 3G network will result in, for all those who have a smartphone that supports the 3G network at the most, the inability to browse the internet. While they can still continue to call or even send SMS. If navigation is also needed, it will be necessary to replace the device compatible at least with 4G. In this case, therefore, to replace the SIM for less than 128k just bring your own to an authorized TIM shop and request the change that we remember will cost € 15 but which will be immediately refunded within 24 hours of replacement.

READ ALSO >>> House, booklet and revision: watch out for the risk of a fine of up to 3000 euros

Moreover, also know that in this case TIM to apologize for the replacement of the SIM and therefore for having somehow bothered users in having to go to the store, will automatically activate a promotion for 1 month that will allow everyone to have unlimited calls to all national numbers at no additional cost. In this case, the promotion will be automatically deactivated at the end of the free offer month.