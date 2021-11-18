Many vaccinated but still skyrocketing, curfew and smart working return to Ireland

Ireland is one of the countries in the European Union with the highest rate of vaccinations, yet the government has decided to re-impose a curfew on bars and restaurants and to demand a return to teleworking, following a sharp increase in new cases of Covid-19. Bars and restaurants will have to close by midnight starting today and the use of the Green Pass will be extended from bars, pubs and restaurants now to cinemas and theaters, but not to hairdressers and gyms.

The prime minister Michael Martin he said that the growth in the number of coronavirus infections is “a cause of great concern” and asked the population for “a collective effort” to keep society and the economy open. Despite the nation having one of the highest vaccination rates in the block, with around 93 percent of all adults having the two doses, Ireland now has the highest incidence rate in Western Europe and the 12th largest. high in the world, according to data from the World Health Organization. The incidence of the disease at 14 days is currently 959 per 100,000 people. In a post on Twitter, the Irish medical director, Dr Tony Holohan, said that “in the last 14 days, we have been notified of nearly 55,000 cases of Covid-19. The only time we have had more cases in a period 14 days was in January of this year and, unfortunately, we expect this figure to increase in the next few days. “

The hospital system is under widespread pressure in all parts of the country but deaths remain very low. At the moment there are 244 people in hospital and 54 in intensive care, however, these are low numbers compared to the peak in January, when there were over 1,800 people in the hospital and more than 200 in intensive care, but the government still preferred the route. of caution. Although this is not a closure, it is still a blow to the hospitality sector, not least because the previous curfew of 11.30pm was only lifted at the end of October. “This is an extremely disappointing development for the many pubs and nightclubs, many of which will now be forced to close just three weeks after reopening,” complained the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), which represents around 4,000 employees. sector.