A 1% upside in one day for a large-cap stock is a good payoff. If a stock goes up 2% or 3% in one day it means there is a lot of interest. A 10% rise in the price of a stock in one day is truly exceptional. But the jump in prices of 1/3 of the value of the stock in a single session is truly a more unique than rare event. This situation occurred today on the Milan stock exchange and created an earthquake in Piazza Affari.

Many will long remember today’s session for this extraordinary event that took place in Piazza Affari

Those who follow the stock market do not see a stock rise by 30% every day, in truth they see it very rarely. Typically these sudden jumps are typical of very small cap stocks. A blue chip earning 30% in one sitting is truly a very rare event. This is why many will remember today’s session for a long time for this extraordinary event that happened in Piazza Affari. Today the Telecom stock in a single session gained over 30%. In practice, the share has revalued by 1/3 of its value in a few hours.

The stock closed at € 0.346 on Friday and at the start of today’s session the first price marked was € 0.449. At the end of the session, the stock closed at € 0.451, up 30% from the closing price of Friday 19th November. Increases of this type are generally motivated by particular conditions. The reason that made Telecom Italia prices soar is a proposed purchase of the total shares. The American private equity firm KKR made an amicable proposal to acquire the entirety of Telecom Italia for € 0.505 per share.

Why so much hype about a takeover?

Telecom is not just any company, the company is a national and international communications giant and considered strategic for our economy. This is why the Italian state has a 10% stake in the company’s capital, through CDP. The Ministry of the Treasury holds the golden powers, ie it has the right to oppose the operation. Any acquisition of the entire Telecom share package necessarily passes through the approval of the Government.

Despite Telecom’s monstrous rise, the Italian stock exchange closed with a gain of just 0.17%. Our list, after having been in the red all morning, returned to positive territory only after the positive start of Wall Street. At the end of the session, the Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed 27,382 points.

