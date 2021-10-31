Many will wonder if the protective films for smartphones still serve to prevent damage

Many times, due to an accidental fall of the smartphone, we have found ourselves with the screen broken. Once this was done in a thousand pieces, we had to run for cover and spend very high sums to replace it. In the most serious cases, the cell phone itself was destroyed, as after the fall, it no longer worked well. So, we even had to change it. All this, with a real blow to our pockets, to leave us nervous for at least a week. So, each of us, when he went to buy the smartphone, even before leaving the store, had taken precautions. Meaning what?

He had already procured a screen protector, with an anti-break function. Today, however, something has changed in the production of phones and some errors have been corrected. Therefore, many will wonder if the protective films for smartphones still serve to avoid damage. Well, in this article, we will see together if it is so necessary to rush to get them.

We immediately answer the question by specifying that, precisely by virtue of the new production standards, the protections are no longer so necessary. So, neither is the race for the strongest scratch-resistant and shockproof film anymore. This is because, as mentioned, the development in the smartphone sector has not only concerned the internal components. In fact, the display panel and the physical protections of the device have also undergone a profound review.

It follows that, today, the glass that protects the phone is much more resistant than in the past. Tests conducted by specialists have proven this, which showed resistance to scratches and falls of all kinds. Certainly, however, this does not protect from any eventuality. In fact, it can happen that the smartphone slips out of our hands and hits a sharp object or slams one of the edges. In that case, there is little to do but they are rare cases.

In case of necessity

The iPhone, for example, is the company that first used glass screens. He did it with a very resistant glass material called Gorilla Glass. In particular, the latest generation is far more so. Compared to the past, therefore, these new screens are more difficult to break, so much so that protections are no longer necessary. However, if you are used to breaking the screen because you are distracted or because you are doing a particular job, they may still be useful.

In this case, we have 3 possible choices. 1) Tempered glass ones, which are easy to apply and are more similar to the original screen. 2) Then, there is the PET one which is plastic, very cheap, thin, smooth and light. However, it is very difficult to apply precisely. 3) Finally, there is TPU, which is thermoplastic polyurethane, thinner and more resistant than PET. However, like the same, it is quite complicated to apply precisely.

