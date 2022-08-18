“Many women who have sisters will really appreciate this series” – Metro Puerto Rico

This coming Friday premieres the limited series Echoes on Netflix. The strong proposition features the story of identical twin sisters, masterfully played by actress Michelle Monaghan (Mission Impossible, True Detective, Gone Baby Gone). Both women who have secretly exchanged their lives since they were children have developed a double life that will threaten to destroy everything around them, when one of them disappears and dangerous secrets begin to be revealed. The artist spoke exclusively with Metro about the challenges of playing two completely different characters.

While watching the series, in addition to being involved in the fascinating story, I continually thought about how you do it, become two characters, who, in turn, pose as each other, without confusing the viewer. I would like to know how the process of capturing each character with perfect precision went.

-Thank you. It was difficult, I’m not going to lie. It was very complicated. And after saying yes to this series, I really convinced myself that I actually had to do it. But I was very inspired by the material, precisely because of the strong bond between these two characters. And I knew I had to develop two very distinctive characters. So I used their collective trauma that they shared from their mother’s death and how that impacted them very differently because they experience that departure very differently. So I let that inspire me creatively as to how each woman is and walks through life, characteristically, energetically and physically. I developed one character at a time, Leni all the way and then Gina. Then I essentially put it all together and although it was very complicated, when we started shooting, I felt very comfortable in both skins. At the end of the road I supported all the technical aspect, the use of the camera, the time and all the special effects, and I think it has been impeccable. I was very surprised when I saw it, because I really saw two different characters and I was very relieved about it. But the special effects are incredible in the series. It was a real and very exciting trip.

What was the most difficult character to play and why?

“I’d say Lenny was the hardest for me. Did you know? It is very difficult to choose one. But Leni was strong. She is going through a lot. And so she was very emotional. It was a very emotional role. And it was exhausting to play it. But I love her deeply. It was exhausting to play her. But you will know that I loved Gina’s wardrobe. So let’s be honest, it was fun to wear those Valentino boots and all those fabulous clothes (laughs). It was a delight to immerse myself in her life.

What things would you have liked to do if you had a twin sister?

“My God, you know, I don’t have any sisters and I wish I had. I have brothers and they are great. I love them. We have a great relationship. But you know, I look at a lot of my friends who have sisters and you can see that sisterly bond. I feel that you can be with your sister and she will know everything about you and you about her… and that is true love. I think a lot of women who have sisters will really appreciate this series.