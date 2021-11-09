Many wonder if drinking coffee is contraindicated for those suffering from heart failure and here is the answer

According to an interesting study published in Heart Failure Journal, increasing coffee consumption could even counteract heart failure. It would seem an epochal discovery, considering that, until now, the intake of coffee seemed completely not recommended for heart patients. However, since there is not yet enough evidence to be able to assert the opposite with respect to the traditional theory, it is good to be cautious.

In short, many are wondering if drinking coffee is contraindicated to those suffering from heart failure and here is the answer. Despite the fact that the myths of coffee as the enemy of certain pathologies have been dispelled, we try to better understand how to move. Well, the study indicated above has estimated that an appropriate amount of coffee can benefit heart health. By appropriate quantity we mean that equal to 3 cups of American coffee. Further studies will be carried out on this result aimed at ascertaining, if indeed, increasing the use of coffee can reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems.





What science currently recommends

For the time being, science has settled on the belief that coffee is unlikely to pose a danger. Therefore, those suffering from heart diseases are not precluded from using coffee. Of course, we must consider that there are different types of drinks, which contain different quantities and qualities of caffeine. Therefore, the quantities must also be calibrated according to these differences. This is important as excessive use of coffee increases the number of lipids in the blood. This can once again represent a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Consequently, it is clear that all excesses always lead to unwelcome and disagreeing results with health.

Ultimately, a moderate consumption of coffee every day is not necessarily associated with an increased risk of hypertension. However, it is important to monitor your blood pressure in case you drink more coffee than usual. This is to check if the intake of more caffeine leads to an increase in heartbeats and palpitations. Furthermore, consider that excess coffee, being able to have interactions with sleep, can still lead to stress and fatigue. In fact, both of these factors must be kept at bay to safeguard heart health.

In conclusion, moderate use of coffee does not hurt even those suffering from heart failure. However, if you want to increase your caffeine use, you should consult your doctor first. In addition, for heart health it is necessary to take many other precautions such as: not smoking and limiting alcohol consumption. Furthermore, it is necessary to adopt a healthy lifestyle, characterized by regular physical activity and proper nutrition.