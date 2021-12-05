map, characters, news and starting time of Chapter 3

When is Epic Games Battle Royale back online? All the details that emerged after The End of Chapter 2 about the new map and the new characters.

The Event The End was celebrated on the evening of Saturday December 4th and the new Chapter 3 finally began on the island of Fortnite. The new map and lots of news are about to appear on Epic Games’ battle royal, which meanwhile is offline for a few more hours. As in the transition between Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, the game is currently down for a few hours, but the particularly spectacular “maintenance” period will last less than in the previous episode. Here are all the details.

Fortnite Chapter 3: the news –

Epic Games has lifted the veil on Chapter 3, showing two trailers that highlight the components of the Battle Pass and the new island. The new chapter is called Upside down and brings with it an inverted version of the existing map, which passes from the tropical climate of the previous one to a winter one, with very harsh weather. The new Battle Pass provides characters such as Spider-Man – with players who can spin around the map fluttering with cobwebs -, Marcus Fenix ​​and Kait Diaz from Gears of War, The Foundation (the mysterious character played by The Rock) and others. still.

Battle Royale offline: The End Event –

Fortnite is currently offline following the The End event. Players who missed the event can watch it again in an 11-minute clip shot by the Epic itself, but the highlights involve guest star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who played the masked character. The Foundation. The Queen of the Cubes attacked the island of Fortnite and The Foundation found himself forced to challenge her, beating her by throwing the entire island of the game at her. This is the reason why the new is an inverted version of the previous one.

When is Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 back online? –

Epic Games has not provided details relating to the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, but the first details leaked on the net indicate that the return of the game online – at the time of writing, not available – would be expected much earlier than the transition from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2. Fortnite Chapter 3 should appear on the game at 16:00 today, Sunday 5 December, as reported by the PlayStation and Xbox customer services contacted by the community “worried” about the prolonged maintenance of the title, so users should be able to return to play during the weekend and within a few hours. Meanwhile, the most curious can already see the new map and points of interest on the official website.