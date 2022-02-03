Map cryptocurrencies: the Bitcoin registry is on the way

Managers who operate in Italy but do not fulfill the obligation to register in the appropriate register also risk the site being blocked
It will be mandatory to register with the cryptocurrency registry
The register will be accessible to the Guardia di Finanza and the police forces in the case of checks and investigations, and will be kept for a period of ten years.
Change the horizon of cryptocurrencies. A special registry has recently been set up to take into account the balances of the transactions carried out and to record the managers involved in the related transactions, which will be sent on a quarterly basis to the Ministry of Economy. in force of the decree – currently being published in the Gazette – signed by the Ministry of Economy, subjects with interests in Italy, in order to continue to operate and avoid, in the event of non-compliance, even the blackout of the site, are required to register mandatory in the cryptocurrency register, managed by …
