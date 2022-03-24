Map of hospitals with persistent covid units in Spain

Lorenzo Armenteros, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG).

“You have to differentiate the post covid areas and the from persistent covid within hospitals”. These are the words of Lorenzo Armenteros, spokesman for the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), when speaking of this need to be able to attend “in the best possible way to patients who continue to suffer from the disease after two years of pandemic“. In this sense, a great unknown arises: What spanish hospitals have, and which do not, differentiated postcovid units of those of persistent covid?

Currently, “the persistent covid units are the result of all the people involved who put all their efforts into it, and not of political or health will,” says Armenteros in statements to Medical Writing. In addition, he adds that “persistent covid is a problem that exists and requires results, so the work done must be used and not delay the creation of these units or the care of patients, when there are already tools such as the Clinical Guide for Patient Care with long covid / persistent covid“. A part of this document, Armenteros points out that “there is also a clear will of health professionals to work for patients and provide solutions.”

Map of persistent covid units in Spain

According to the data handled by Armenteros, in the region of Andalusia There are four hospitals that already have both a post-covid unit and a persistent covid unit, three in Malaga and one in Seville. In the first province, the hospital centers with the two units are the Regional University Hospital of Malaga, the Civil Hospital and the Clinic. As for Seville, the only center that has a post-covid area and another for persistent covid is the Virgen del Rocío Hospital.

In addition, there are two other hospitals that have a persistent covid unit and they are the Hospital Infanta Elena de Huelva and the Puertas del Mar, in Cádiz. Likewise, the University Hospital of Jerez de la Frontera is awaiting the opening of the persistent covid unit. In this sense, the SEMG spokesperson explains that in Andalusia “there is also what they call ‘neurocovid’, a monographic covid consultation in Neurology in the post-covid and persistent covid areas. This visit is also made in Cardiology and Digestive”.

In the Valencian Community “There are only post-covid units but not persistent covid units,” says Armenteros. As for the province of Valencia, these areas can be found in the General Hospital and the La Fe University and Polytechnic Hospital, although in the latter “there is only a ‘monitoring’ unit to observe the patient after 15 days.” In the province of Castellón “there are two post-covid units: one in the La Plana hospital and one in the General”.

On the other hand, in Canary Islands There are also post-covid units in three hospitals: the University of Gran Canaria Dr. Negrín, the Insular-Maternal and Child University Hospital Complex and the University Hospital of the Canary Islands. All of these have post-covid consultations and “only attend to 15 percent of persistent covid cases.”

In the Madrid’s communitythe expert also highlights that “there are no established post-covid units, but areas intended for those infected by Covid-19 and that, apparently, are going to be converted into post-covid”.

“Health can create those areas of persistent covid tomorrow, but it is a matter of health policy decision and management criteria”

The almost non-existence of these “necessary” units to deal with persistent covid “is a matter of health policy decision and management criteria because the staff, the will to create them, the agreement with the patients and the need are already there,” he adds. Armenteros.

Likewise, the SEMG spokesperson highlights that the process to create them It should be as follows: first, make the persistent covid disease known to all health professionals; second, to show the tools that are available, such as the guide; and, third, to create units with their own specific characteristics to work with an already defined pathological entity and to be able to offer a complete, global and coordinated treatment where they work from Primary and Hospital Care“, he concludes.