Map, Skins, Battle Pass and Gameplay

A few days early, a Trailer which shows most of the contents of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 in Preview

The leaks that had been circulating on the net for some time are confirmed in Trailer it is possible to see the new mechanics of the slide in action, the swing, the grapple, the fall of the trees when felled, new weapons and vehicles, places to explore of all kinds and Skins in the Battle Pass like Foundation and Spider-Man in addition to those taken from the survey by Epic Games.

That’s not all, the dynamic climate with tornadoes and storms, new ways to navigate the map and much more. The text translated into Italian of what was said in Trailer reads as follows:

The island you knew has turned upside down Welcome to Chapter 3, where you’ll find new places to discover and previously unknown ways to experience Fortnite. Start earning Battle Pass XP in addition to Battle Royale. Play and level up as you like to unlock Battle Pass outfits, including Spider-Man! New features are also waiting to be discovered. Move around the map faster and avoid enemies with new swipe and swipe mechanics! And even set up camps where you and your team will heal and store items between games.

Enter the Fortnite News channel on Telegram (click here) to stay updated on all the news or / and enter the Fortnite group on Telegram (click here) to comment on the news and meet new players!

Additionally, new weapons and items have been added to fortnite to help you win the Victory Royale and the prestigious victorious crown. Keep winning and keep it. In addition to these features, the island is completely new. Explore the Shrine, the Hidden House of the Seven and the Spider-Man – Daily Bugle neighborhood, as well as other locations. Remember, due to new weather conditions, anything can happen. Also check out the Season 1 Battle Pass, Chapter 3, where you’ll find Spider-Man, The Foundation and another Visitor. What are you waiting for? Skip to Chapter 3 and explore a brand new island. It is not known what you will find there.

Before leaving you at the Trailer we anticipate that the collaboration with Gears of War.

Update

Epic Games today released the Fortnite patch 19.00, which starts the Season 1 of Chapter 3, which brings with it many innovations that we report to follow.

New and old places from Chapter 1 to explore

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) as Battle Pass Skin

New Skins Default

Placeable tents will take 6 damage per second during the storm

The redesigned sidebar has an updated look and includes new player profiles plus the one you’ve played with. Privacy settings can be adjusted via the profile tab!

20-phase long challenges

New slide mechanics

New weapons

Vaults are back to open even with two players

New challenge system

The names of the various POIs

Chonkers Speedway

Scientist Laboratory

Canyon condo

Sound sleepy

Log Jam

Changing trees

Camping pampering

Rocky reels

The Joneses

Fat Grove

sanctuary

Creamy cross

Daily Trumpet

Parking on the beach

Windmill farm

Small mine

Lighthouse

Crazy Cactus

Beach huts

Birdwatching dunes

Volcano monitoring station

Kayak camping

adrift

Fishing huts

IO DS (1-5)

Seven Rock Rock

Arch of the desert

Wind energy building

Rock mounds

Loot Lake Island

Great Bridge

Tropical temple in ruins

Boat Rental

Puddle

Barn Butter

Ravine wreck

Van Life

Hidden village

Block House

Seven Base rockets

Impossible Rock

Farm of llama

Recording dock

Raptor Farm

Gage

Desert oasis

Ruined temple jungle

Nursery

Logging hut

Nautical Club

The impostors mode will allow you to earn the initial experience, before Epic revises it

Playing time: 700 XP

Game started: 1000 XP

Match Won: 2000 XP

Game completed: 2000 XP

Eliminations as Impostor: 2000 XP

Sabotage as an impostor: 1000 XP

Objectives completed as an Agent: 2000 XP

New Strings

Spider-Man’s web shooter

Hold to swing

Chonkers has nothing on this beast.

All messed up

Side pistol

Headgear

Foundation plasma spike

Black Ice (set name)

Season 1 milestones

Shopping bars

Place in the top 10

Destroy the opposing structures

Eliminations

Harms opponents

Handcrafted items

Restart teammates

Purchases of vending machines

Consume foraged items

Travel distance by vehicle

Collection materials

Use Banage / Medkits

Complete Week 1-Week 10 Challenges

Rewards completed

Thank the bus driver

Wildlife hunting

Catch fish

Look for chests or ammo boxes

Open Vault

Ingots spent

New Season 1 quest strings

Audio log

Nut

Hidden logs

Hidden conversation

Victory crown

We conclude with the photo gallery with all the news: