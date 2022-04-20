map, the causes and what the lawsuit before the International Court of Justice is about

Colombia countersues Nicaragua in litigation over maritime spaces 1:52

(CNN Spanish) — The International Court of Justice in The Hague will define this Thursday a lawsuit filed by Nicaragua against Colombia for what the Central American country says are violations of its sovereign rights and maritime spaces in the Caribbean Sea.

The Court will define the claims by which Nicaragua asserts that Colombia has violated international law for “not having applied the ruling of November 19, 2012 of the International Court of Justice” for operations of the Colombian Navy in the Caribbean and for having issued a decree Integral Continuous Zone in the Archipelago with which it ignores the 2012 ruling, reported the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

Colombia, for its part, countersued Nicaragua alleging that that country has violated the artisanal fishing rights of the inhabitants of the Archipelago “to access and exploit their traditional fishing banks”, as well as the adjudication “unilaterally of marine areas to the detriment of Colombia “said the Foreign Ministry.

The disputed maritime area is recognized as rich and extensive for fishing, as well as for the exploration and probable exploitation of oil and other hydrocarbons.

Colombia vs. Nicaragua: the fight for the maritime area

After a years-long legal dispute that began at the beginning of the 20th century, in 2007 the International Court of Justice declared Colombia’s sovereignty over the islands of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, which are located in the Caribbean Sea. But at that time it did not define what the maritime border between the two countries was.

The process continued and in 2012 The Hague granted Nicaragua 80,000 km in the Caribbean Sea, and after that Colombia said that it would not recognize this ruling.

Nicaragua then asked the Court to intervene to force Colombia to abide by the 2012 ruling. And also to extend the continental shelf by more than 200 nautical miles.

“Nicaragua asked the Court to determine the ‘single maritime border’ between the areas of the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zones corresponding to Nicaragua and Colombia, respectively, in the form of a median line between the continental coasts of the two States”, the court said in the 2012 ruling .

In this way, the Court granted Nicaragua to draw a new line on the platform with which it granted a maritime platform of 200 nautical miles to the Central American country.

Faced with the ruling, the then President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos responded that his government does not accept the ruling, considering that the Court made “serious errors” in drawing a new maritime delimitation between this country and Nicaragua.

“Instead of limiting itself to drawing the line in the area regulated by the Esguerra-Bárcenas treaty, it decided to extend said line to the north and south of the archipelago,” Santos said, referring to the agreement signed between the two countries in 1928 and unknown to Nicaragua. for considering that the Central American country was then militarily occupied by the United States.

The Colombian president declared that The Hague recognized Colombia’s sovereignty over the entire archipelago but later separated the keys of Serrana, Serranilla, Quitasueño and Bajo Nuevo from the rest.

But Colombia, according to that moment and until now, said that the border line that Nicaragua claimed “was located in an area in which that country did not have any ownership” since “the two continental coasts are located more than 400 miles apart. one from the other”.

The Court will decide the case on Thursday.

— With information from Samantha Lugo of CNN in Nicaragua.