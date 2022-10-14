Maple Leafs fan Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?

Former wrestler-turned-Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson entertained the crowd at Scotiabank Arena Thursday in Toronto at the start of the Maple Leafs’ game against the Washington Capitals.

With just over seven minutes left in the first period, during a stoppage in play, the 50-year-old grabbed the crowd leader’s microphone, before yelling, “What what’s going on Toronto?”, to the delight of the supporters who applauded him warmly.

“Go Leafs [Let’s go Leafs]!”, he sang afterwards, followed by the spectators who followed suit, in order to encourage their favorite team.

The Maple Leafs finally won 3-2 in their first home game of the season, presented on TVA Sports.

It was also Auston Matthews, author of a 60-goal campaign in 2021-2022, who scored the winning net, thereby opening his counter for this season. The Leafs star cleverly redirected a Mark Giordano shot in the third period.

Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares, on the power play, secured the other successes for the winners, while Nic Dowd and Marcus Johansson provided the visitors’ cue.

Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves in the victory, while his counterpart, Charlie Lindgren, made 36.