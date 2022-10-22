Entertainment

Maple Leafs get Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

After an nth stampede in the playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs are in seduction mode. When The Rock walked into Scotiabank Arena before the start of the opener against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, the dissatisfied crowd instantly forgave his team.

The organization has given itself a star.

I’m still a little disappointed. Me who thought the good Dwayne was on the winning side.

The Rock, a passionate

Dwayne Johnson is into sports. A former professional athlete himself (he once played in the CFL), the actor has been associated with the St Louis Rams since he was seen taking the microphone at Super Bowl VLI, then kicking off the hostilities of the 2022 season. , on September 8, in LA

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is made for that. In addition to being a natural, it carbides to the money to passion. So.

But the Leafs? Really?

It’s all for show.

The proof?

When he was a wrestler, during his visit to the Queen City, the star had taunted Ontarians by swinging their four truths, including the classic “The Maple Leafs suck!” »

This speech sounds better to our ears.

