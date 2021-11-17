Mapping of 4G and 5G networks, areas defined for the Italy 5G Plan: public consultation launched – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Infratel Italy, the society in-house of the Ministry of Economic Development (MISE), announced the outcomes of the mapping of 4G and 5G mobile networks, preparatory to know where the state will have to invest with the implementation of the Italy 5G Plan of the Italian PNRR, of which the public consultation.

Infratel announced it on the day of yesterday, November 15, 2021, communicating the conclusion of the analysis of the data provided by the national operators and publishing the summary report (here is the complete document).

The results of the mapping of 4G and 5G networks in Italy

On 10 June 2021, the Italian government had launched, through Infratel, a detailed mapping coverage of the national territory with mobile networks in 4G and 5G technology, in line with paragraphs 51, 63 and 78 of the “European Union guidelines for the application of state aid rules in relation to the rapid development of broadband networks” (2013C-25/01) (“Guidelines”) and with paragraphs 74 and following of “Guiding template: Measures to support the deployment and take-up of fixed and mobile very high capacity networks, including 5G and fiber networks” (“Template”).

Infratel recalls that the purpose of the mapping was to identify areas where public intervention is needed aimed at achieving the connectivity objectives set out in Italy 5G Plan, under the “National strategy for ultra-broadband – Towards the Gigabit Society”, approved on May 25, 2021 by the Interministerial Committee for the Digital Transition (CiTD).

To mapping In particular, the operators Iliad Italia, TIM, Vodafone and WINDTRE participated, which have conferred the detailed plans for the six years of interest (2021-2026).

There interactive map with the pixels (each equal to an area of ​​100 × 100 meters) not served or served with a peak speed of less than 30 Mbps at 2026 is available through the dedicated page of the Infratel BUL site (here is the direct link). In Annex B instead, the list of 13,231 unique mobile sites without backhaul is available (here is the complete document).

The public consultation for the Italy 5G Plan has started

At the same time as the publication of the results of the mapping of the Italian mobile networks by Infratel, again yesterday, November 15, 2021, the Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition (MITD) announced that it has started the public consultation on the Italy 5G Plan.

This is the first public investment plan (with a loan of 2.02 billion euros) approved to support the development of the mobile market in Italy.

The objective of the Plan, in public consultation from 15 November to 15 December 2021, together with the aforementioned report on the mapping of mobile networks 2021, is of “To better target public initiatives to create ultra-fast networks and provide innovative and high-performance mobile services”.

Interested parties will be able to participate in the public consultation submitting observations by 13:00 of 15 December 2021.

At the end of the public consultation, the intervention plan in question will be notified to the European Commission according to the rules (article 108, paragraph 3) that regulate the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

The Italy 5G Plan (here is the complete document) has the objective of encouraging the dissemination throughout the national territory of 5G mobile networks capable of ensuring a “Significant leap in quality” of mobile radio connectivity through Fiber Optic Base Station (SRB) Bindings and the densification of network infrastructures, in order to ensure speeds of at least 150 Mbps in download and 50 Mbps in upload, in areas where there is no network capable of providing 30 Mbps connectivity under typical peak traffic conditions, and will not be in the next five years.

