Mara Carfagna’s jeans are the new mantra of Autumn 2021 in the name of relaxed chic style

Photo credit: Simona Granati – Corbis – Getty Images

From Carla Bruni a Mara Carfagna, i flare jeans this Fall 2021 they have conquered everyone. It will be for the high waist or for the silhouette that gives any shape but please take notes because i jeans that we will love, crave and wear this season are exactly the ones worn by Mara Carfagna. Minister for the South and Territorial Cohesion, yes, but also the undisputed inspiration for all seasons in terms of style. In fact, every post of the minister is a precious inspiration for styling tricks for the office, free time, etc … And the last shot published is the perfect synthesis of all-round casual chic in which the flare jeans of Autumn 2021, ça va sans dire, are the protagonists.

The flare jeans – which would be jeans that were tight up to the knee, then more flared from calf to ankle – had their fashion icon moment in the 2000s. Stars like Britney Spears and Halle Berry wore them with heels on the red carpet, sometimes even wearing over a dress (why not? It was the 2000s). For a more sophisticated approach, however, Mara Carfagna chose to match hers flare jeans to a white shirt, a navy blazer and round toe ballet flats. Complete with a brown handbag, her look has a chic yet relaxed feel. Perhaps it is worth considering the look by Mara Carfagna as the latest inspiration to bring the jeans of the past back into our wardrobe. Make sure the rest of your outfit is stylish and modern to offset the slightly retro feel of the jeans.

This seems to be the new mantra, both for Mara Carfagna both for fashion trends, jeans are worn in basic shapes but enriched by elegant details that will not go unnoticed.