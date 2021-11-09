Mara Maionchi | Sandra Milo and Orietta Berti together in “Those good girls”

, a road show broadcast in 2022 A real holiday between three television divas: we are talking about Mara Mayoons , Sandra Milo And Orietta Berti in a new television format. Is called ‘ Those good girls ‘and it’s a road show (original format produced by Blu Yazmine from an idea by Mara Mayoons whose shooting starts in these days) that we will be able to see on Sky and Now in 2022. From the shot published on social networks, we learned that the three met at the airport, ready to board a flight that will take them to a destination unknown to them . The journey, aboard a van, will be constantly resumed and the women will be called to undergo tests. “I am …Read on zon

Advertising

zazoomblog : Mara Maionchi Sandra Milo and Orietta Berti: together for a new project – #Maionchi #Sandra #Orietta #Berti: – silviapisanoo : MARA MAIONCHI WHO ANSWERS ME ON INSTAGRAM IS MY NEW BEST FRIEND ???? – mesonotta : I swear to you that Mara Maionchi is the same as my grandmother, EQUAL – Teleblogmag : For the first time together, on an irresistible journey. #sky #maramaionchi Subscribe for free to the Tele channel… – JuliPiscedda : ‘Those good girls’, Mara Maionchi, Sandra Milo and Orietta Berti together on Sky and Now –

Latest News from the network: Mara Maionchi

TV programs tonight Tuesday 9 November 2021: Live TV movies not to be missed programming and programming

… in which the conductor hosts two teams led by Mara Mayoons and Frank Matano. Tonight on Nove at 21.25 SHOOTER (Usa ’07) by Antoine Fuqua with Mark Wahlberg, DannyGlover The ex marine Swagger …



Mara Maionchi, Sandra Milo and Orietta Berti: ‘Those good girls’

Smiles editorial team They have their passports and suitcases ready and can’t wait to travel together: Mara Mayoons , Sandra Milo and Orietta Berti will be together for the first time for an adventure that already promises to be unforgettable. Three protagonists of the Italian show who grant themselves a …



This photo of Orietta Berti, Mara Maionchi and Sandra Milo is already epic Rolling Stone Italy “Those good girls”, Mara Maionchi, Sandra Milo and Orietta Berti together on Sky and Now Sky Tg24 “Those Brave Girls”: Mara Maionchi, Sandra Milo and Orietta Berti for the first time together leggo.it ‘Those good girls’ Berti, Maionchi and Milo, Sky – Tv road show ANSA New Europe Those good girls: Mara Maionchi, Sandra Milo and Orietta Berti in the new Sky production BadTaste.it TV

Maionchi, Milo and Berti: ‘Those good girls’ on Sky

They have their passports and suitcases ready and can’t wait to travel together, as the direct protagonists have hinted at in recent days on social networks. Now the official announcement: But …



Fedez, the social announcement leaves the fans breathless: “And next week …”

In preview, Fedez announces the second and highly anticipated edition of “LOL – Who laughs is out”, the Italian game show of 2021 distributed by Prime Video and hosted by Fedez …

