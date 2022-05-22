Mara Patricia Castañeda marries for the second time at the age of 56
For many, Maria Patricia Castaneda has been an example to follow, because his professionalism and intelligence has led her to position herself as the head of Televisa Espectaculos, however, his professional success has not prevented him from enjoying love.
And it is that on the night of saturday 22the official Instagram account of Televisa Espectaculos, I confirm the second marriage from Mara and Ivan Martinez Urbina, with a beautiful photograph of the just Married.
The postcard was accompanied by an emotional text that recounted their relationship “5 years of dating, 2 commitment and a union for life from April 30, 2022”, The comments were immediate, and his fans sent blessings to this new commitment.
Apparently, it was a small ceremony where Mara Patricia Castañeda She looked radiant in a non-traditional wedding dress, a two-piece pearl-colored suit and a bouquet of flowers, roses and ivory, the same ones that also adorned her husband’s jacket.
Ivan Martinez Urbinais a standout Mexican businessman and he couldn’t be happier to join his life with Mara’s, who has previously said that have many things in commonthe journalist herself highlighted, “I like it because it makes me laugh a lot. we share similar tastes, besides that He is an impeccable and honest man.”
The couple’s engagement took place in the 2020 during a trip to Tulum and Mara herself revealed during an interview for the program ‘Sale el Sol’, how was the splendid night that she lived next to her future husband and revealed that the businessman handed her the engagement ring inside a fruit while they had dinner in a hotel, which took her by surprise.
It is worth mentioning that five years ago, Mara Patricia Castañeda and singer Vicente Fernández Jr. announced their separation after more than seven years of marriage, por what this wedding would confirm that for love there is no age or time to lose.