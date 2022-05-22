Mara Patricia Castañeda marries for the second time at the age of 56

For many, Maria Patricia Castaneda has been an example to follow, because his professionalism and intelligence has led her to position herself as the head of Televisa Espectaculos, however, his professional success has not prevented him from enjoying love.

And it is that on the night of saturday 22the official Instagram account of Televisa Espectaculos, I confirm the second marriage from Mara and Ivan Martinez Urbina, with a beautiful photograph of the just Married.

The postcard was accompanied by an emotional text that recounted their relationship “5 years of dating, 2 commitment and a union for life from April 30, 2022”, The comments were immediate, and his fans sent blessings to this new commitment.