The entertainment journalist married businessman Iván Martínez For: Elizabeth Gonzalez MAY. 22. 2022

Mezcaliente Mara Patricia Castañeda marries; They publish the first photo of their wedding

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Almost two years after getting engaged in marriage and after five years of relationship, the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda married businessman Iván Martínez civilly.

The person in charge of publishing first intimate wedding photography He was the now husband of the director of Televisa Espectaculos, who through his official Instagram account expressed his love for the communicator.

Nevertheless, the details of this union were revealed on the social networks of Televisa Espectaculos, where it was pointed out that it was the past 3April 0 when the now spouses swore eternal love.

“Televisa Espectaculos shares and joins in the happiness of Mara and Iván Martínez!! 5 years of boyfriends!!! 2 engagement!! A union for life from April 30, 2022”, they noted.

Of course, the congratulations for the now-husbands were immediate, because celebrities, journalists and Internet users immediately wished Mara Patricia Castañeda the best.

Who is the husband of Mara Patricia Castañeda?

The The first time that Mara Patricia Castañeda was seen with the businessman was in 2017, but it was until november 2018 when, for the first time, he spoke publicly about his relationship with Ivan Martinez.

“I am very happy, full, we are very similar (…) Yes, I have been with my current partner for two years and five months Ivan Martinez, who I like because he makes me laugh a lot, we share similar tastes; besides that he is a impeccable man Y honest. I am a women What is it faithfulwith principles and that I don’t like lies,” the communicator told TVNotas magazine in 2019.