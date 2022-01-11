Mara Sattei, announced the tracklist of “Universo”

Mara Sattei has revealed the tracklist of her debut album, Universe, out on Friday 14 January. Furthermore, again starting on Friday, it will be on the radio Brackets, his first collaboration with Giorgia.

The song will celebrate the union of two voices from different generations, but both able to excite naturally. «” Parentesi “is a passage that speaks of the beauty of feeling free and light at times, even in the midst of the chaos of our thoughts. All the most important parentheses of our life are made up of emotions and memories that remain unchanged over time, keeping a space of their own within our chapters»Said Mara Sattei about the song in collaboration with Giorgia.

And he added, referring to the feat with the singer: “I wrote this song on the piano, inspired by the beauty of Rome in winter. Having had the great honor of being able to share it with an artist like Giorgia was truly incredible. Immediately our voices joined together perfectly, creating many different shades and giving life to something unique ». Mara Sattei finally thanked Giorgia, saying that she grew up with her music and was happy that she contributed to the song with her “immense voice”.

In the first album by Mara Sattei in addition to Giorgia there will also be: Tedua, Carl Brave and Gazzelle. In addition, it will also be present tha Supreme, which produced the entire project.

The tracklist of Universe, the first album by Mara Sattei

Universe (Intro)

Intense Blue (feat. Tedua)

Scars

Tetris (feat. Carl Brave)

What you don’t say

Thames

Parentesi (feat. Giorgia)

Shot

Antarctica

0 risks in love (feat.Tha Supreme)

Quicksand

Occhi Stelle (feat. Gazzelle)

Excuse me

Pearls



