Mara Vega, ex of Raúl Araiza, breaks the silence about their separation: He is a great man

They say out there: “The show must go on”and that is the attitude that has taken Mary Vega35, after his breakup with Raúl Araiza56, with whom youhad a courtship that lasted eight months And that ended a few weeks ago.

In our previous edition, the driver told us that he decided to end their relationship because the 21-year difference between them weighed on them; now, we talked with the Colombian, who told us that she is living this very sad processand:

-Mara, we heard about your breakup with Raúl, how are you?

“I’m sad, living my process, but we have to move on, that’s why I’m focused on my career and doing a lot of exercise.”

-What do you take from this relationship?

“It was an eight-month courtship and I keep the best, with the beautiful moments, as well as being grateful to life for having shared this time with him.”

-Have you talked to Raul?

“No, each one has to go through their process and I really don’t want to talk much about it; I will only say that Raúl is a great man.”

-Tell us, what are you up to professionally?

“I keep preparing myself and they have called me for several castings; I already miss the forums and I’m looking at the projects. Also, I am working with my brother for a production house.”

We’re glad you’re taking it well…

“That’s right, life goes on and since I love my job, right now I focus on it. I am grateful to life and to this wonderful country that has given me the opportunity to continue with this beautiful career. There is Mara for a while!”, he concluded.

Through her social networks, the actress also spoke about it and shared an image in which she shows that despite her sadness she is sure that life has something very good in store for her.