Mara Venier and the health problem in Sanremo: “I had …”

Mara Venier reveals a small health problem that she had to face: this is what it is, the details of the story

One of the most beloved presenters of Italian television who have conquered the hearts of the Italians who have defined her as the queen of Sunday and the Aunt of Sunday because of her being special in the eyes of her audience and the many artists who have had the pleasure of being able to be interviewed by her in her historical transmission Domenica In is fantastic Mara Venier. A woman who was able to immediately demonstrate her true talent and her utmost professionalism not only as a presenter but also as an actress.

The woman, only eighteen years old, decides to follow her first husband to Rome in search of fortune from an artistic point of view, also finding her way in the world of entertainment and starting to act in several films of considerable importance among which we can remember Diary of an Italian by Sergio Capogna, taken from the short story Wanda by Vasco Pratolini, followed by zappatore in 1980, Testa e Croce and many Italian comedies alongside his former partner Jerry Calà with whom today he maintains a really important and special relationship of esteem and trust.

It was Nanny Loy who understood the maximum potential of a woman like Mara, so much so that he launched her into the world of management by making her initially present A roundabout overlooking the sea And Rush hour. One of the programs that still represents his fortune today is Sunday In as she conducted the first edition in 1993 alongside Luca Giurato and the following ones as a soloist.

She, after various stories alongside numerous characters from the entertainment world as mentioned above Jerry Calà and Renzo Arbore, has found love in the arms of the film producer Nicola Carraro. The two live a true and strong love so much that, for the first time they were separated on her husband Nicola’s birthday, but the woman dedicated a splendid message to her that moved her web: “My great love, after 21 years it is the first time that we are not together on your birthday … I tried to reach you in Santo Domingo even for just one day, but everything is complicated with this cursed Covid. I am with you love and when you come back we will have a wonderful party !!! Greetings my love, you are the coolest 80 year old in the world. I love you. Happy birthday”.

The woman has revealed a small health problem that she experienced in these days at the Sanremo Festival where on a special occasion, tomorrow 06 February she will conduct her episode of Domenica In directly on the stage of the Ariston.

Mara’s little health problem

Aunt Mara during the interview in connection with Storie Italiane with her friend and colleague Donatella Rettore made a revelation.

The beautiful Donatella Rettore asked Mara where she was and the woman replied: “I’m in my room, a terrible back pain because I had a bit complicated travel but last night when I heard your song I got up and started dancing ”.