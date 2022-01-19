Maradona and his black Testarossa that drove Enzo Ferrari crazy

The intransigent patron of the Cavallino, Enzo Ferrari, had never thought of creating a model in a color other than red, Maradona thought about making him change his mind

from Stefano Esposito

Almost a heresy in those days, given that the only color accepted by Enzo Ferrari for the cars of the “Cavallino” was red. Diego Armando Maradona took care of convincing the “intransigent” patron of Ferrari to change his mind.

Between 1984 and 1991, during his experience in Italy, Maradona met the Prancing Horse for the first time. Two excellences, two “heritages of humanity”.

Diego, who has always been a great lover of luxury cars, one day went to training in La Plata with the “Pibemobile”, a 200,000 euro BMW modified with police lights and siren. Passionate about originality and above all with an almost unlimited budget available, he enjoyed customizing the cars to his liking.

One of Enzo Ferrari’s most famous phrases is the following: “ask a child to draw a car, he will surely make it red”. A phrase that reflected the policy of the Maranello company at the time.

The request from the Pibe de Oro, delegated to its agent Guillermo Coppola, was clear: “I want a black Ferrari Testarossa”, a simple gift to celebrate the World Championship won in 1986 as an absolute protagonist.

It was the blue president Corrado Ferlaino who granted the wish of the Argentine phenomenon.

«I spent 430,000 dollars for the car and I added 130,000 for the color – Ferlaino told the press years ago – when the car arrived, Diego started looking around wondering where the stereo was.

And I replied that being a racing car there was no air conditioning. At that point Diego told me that I could keep it ». But in truth, Maradona’s Ferrari Testarossa remained with him for the entire period he played for Napoli.

Black paint, white leather upholstery, Naples license plate: NA N93951.

In addition, his specimen was one of the very few in the world painted in black. Another was owned by Sylvester Stallone and yet another by Michael Jackson.

Traces of the black Testarossa from Maradona were then lost, until 2014, when it was auctioned by a Spanish enthusiast and then purchased by an anonymous buyer for around 250,000 euros. It was only 20,200 kilometers long and in perfect condition.