“Maradona buried without heart”: sensational revelation from Argentina

In book “Diego’s health” Nelson Castro, Argentine journalist and doctor, tells in detail the history of Maradona and the medical information to which he could have access. “He had a privileged body in terms of endurance, other people would have died sooner. His heart was extracted for study because it was very important in determining the cause of death. Obviously now Diego is buried without his heart“, explains Castro in the TV program “La Mesa de Juana Viale”. “His heart weighed half a kilo when it normally weighs 300 grams. He had a big one for various reasons, for example because of his heart failure and because of the heart disease he had “he adds.

Look at the gallery Maradona celebrated by the Bombonera: special shirt for his daughter

When Maradona risked dying in 2000 In 2000 Maradona risked dying and Nelson Castro remembers those moments: “Regarding that episode in Punta del Este in January 2000, he is saved by the Uruguayan doctor who goes to see him, Dr. Jorge Romero. The one who notices everything is Guillermo Coppola, who sees him in a very bad situation. to find him Dr. Romero, a doctor who had been received, Coppola tells him ‘look, he hasn’t woken up for two days, he’s like he’s in a coma, you have to take him to the hospital. They take Maradona with two people, help him and put him in the back seat and the doctor makes the whole trip in the back seat. In the Amazon series the doctor appears ahead “.

Look at the gallery Napoli remembers Maradona: the debut of the special shirt

“He would have died in the car” The story continues: “Romero realizes that if he had put Maradona to bed, he would have gone to what she is called ventricular fibrillation and would die. So, she keeps him seated, they make that dramatic stop at a gas station to get gas, they arrive at the hospital and only there they put him to bed. He does ventricular fibrillation, which is the step before stopping, and they save him because they had everything they needed. But it was one dramatic situation in which the doctor had the courage to manage it: he had the life of Maradona in his hands “.