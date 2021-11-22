“Maradona buried without heart”, the revelation of a doctor in Argentina: the anomalies on the dimensions and causes of death

Inside the book Diego’s health: the real story, published by Nelson Castro, Argentine journalist and doctor, the story of Diego Armando Maradona is told in detail, with the aurore that he had access to important medical information related to the health of the former number 10 of Naples and Argentina, as well as interview a series of witnesses who until now had never spoken. In the tv program La Mesa de Juana Avenue, Castro has released some unpublished statements for example on alleged studies that are underway on the heart of the Pibe de Oro: «He had a privileged body in terms of resistance, other people would have died sooner. His heart was extracted for study because it was very important in determining the cause of death. Obviously Diego is now buried without a heart ». “His heart weighed half a kilo when it normally weighs 300 grams” – adds Castro – “He had a big one for various reasons, for example because of his heart failure and because of the heart disease he had.”

The next 25 November 2021 will be the first anniversary of the death of Maradona, who passed away after 60 days from a brain operation, which initially seemed to have been overcome without apparent complications. On the convalescence after the operation and the health management of the sample by his collaborators and medical staff, an investigation is still underway in Argentina, with several obscure points still to be clarified. Maradona’s heart would also have been the target of a group of Gimnasia ultras, the last team in which Maradona played. According to Castro, the attempt to desecrate the former footballer’s grave would later fail. However, the mystery remains as to the reasons that led to burying him without the heart. Castro claims that studies are underway on the organ within the investigation, which had already reached firm points on the death of the sample from the information that emerged from the autopsy right on the heart.

Cover image from Ansa

