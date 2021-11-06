Maradona could be removed at the request of a court in Argentina – Nerd4.life

FIFA 22 could lose Maradona from the cast of legendary footballers in case the request for a Argentine court should be accepted, although the possible extension of the decision outside the State in question has to be considered.

Diego Armando Maradona is present in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team as an Icon paper, visible at different stages of his career reproduced in various ways.

FIFA 22: the Maradona Icon card

According to reports from Argentine sources, in particular from the Infobae website, it seems that a local judge has found an infringement in the use of trademark rights linked to the use of the image and characteristics of Maradona.

The problem, according to what this judge reported, is that EA would have made an agreement with Stefano Ceci, who has long looked after Maradona’s interests in the role of manager, but would not have taken the necessary agreements with Sattvica, the company of the lawyer Matías Morla, which would have been the only body able to guarantee the use of the name.

Morla allegedly assumed control of the brand linked to Maradona last August, but the outlines of the story are still quite confused, considering that a sort of legal battle is underway, which has made the management of the player even more complicated within FIFA. 22.

It is therefore difficult to establish at the moment where the reason is, the fact is that the federal judge Marcelo Gota has requested to block the use of Maradona pending any investigations and developments on the issue, but obviously we will have to wait to understand how it will evolve. the whole.

Meanwhile, FIFA 22 has already brought EA to dizzying takings in the second quarter, while the Title Update 3 was released a few days ago.