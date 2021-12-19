Maradona, his daughter Dalma returns to Naples for a documentary on his father

He was 4 years old when he left Naples. Dalma Maradona, the eldest daughter of Diego and Claudia Villafane, is about to return to the city. A journey into memories, among the fans and friends of his father who passed away on November 25 a year ago, to make a documentary. Filming has already started in Argentina. A few days ago – the newspaper broke the news The Arena – Dalma was in the Pampas, near the town of Toay, where the ranch was El Marito. Here in the spring of 1994 the trainer Fernando Signorini and Diego closed for two weeks in view of the World Championship, the fourth and last for the captain of the Seleccion, which ended prematurely due to the disqualification for doping. An intense training, far from any temptation, in the style of those that did Rocky Balboa, the character brought to success on the big screen by Sylvester Stallone.

Dalma will tell the rumors of Naples and will show the places where her father is remembered, starting with the mural that portrays her with him outside the Paradiso di Soccavo center, abandoned by Naples over 17 years ago. A very tender image was made shortly after the Captain’s death.

Dalma will probably meet his brother Diego Jr, whom Diego welcomed into the Maradona family only a few years ago, and one of his father’s closest friends, the lawyer Vincenzo Siniscalchi, but not for legal reasons, because the heirs have decided to rely on a Roman professional to protect their interests in Italy. Dalma, like her sister Gianinna and the other three heirs of Diego, had been invited to Naples on 28 November for the presentation ceremony of the statue installed by Stefano Ceci inside the Maradona Stadium but he had refused because the relations with the former representative of the father, owner of the image rights of the Champion, are very tense.