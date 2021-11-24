Maradona, in the statue the ball ends up on the wrong foot
NAPLES – They keep creating problems with the statues of Maradona. The latest ones to be targeted by critics – although they have yet to be inaugurated – are those made by Domenico Sepe and Stefano Ceci, the latter former manager of Diez.
The wrong foot
In the first case, themistake to place the ball on the right foot instead of the left, an anomaly that purists have obviously condemned. The first images of this work, however, were only those of a cast of clay and wax, still to be remodeled, which did not have the bronze coating. The author then had the opportunity to move the ball to his right foot (as well as adjusting other details). The statue, now complete, will be placed in Via Marino, in the Distinti, then it will probably be moved: “It is the homage of the Municipality to the city, to the people of Naples and to its most representative sample. I am a huge fan of Napoli and Maradona was my great idol, like all Neapolitans. I strongly wanted to carry on this project because Diego belongs to all the people and for this reason the statue will be positioned outside the stadium that bears his name.“said the councilor for sport Emanuela Ferrante.
Image rights
As for the other statue, the one designed by Stefano Ceci, the criticisms come from Maradona’s heirs, as they are not involved in the project (and not consulted for image rights). The initiative of the former manager to create a life-size statue of Diego dates back to 2017 and it would have been the former Napoli player himself to ask for it – the cast of the hand of de Dios and of the left foot are original, that is, they are really his – after obtaining Italian citizenship: “Tomorrow the statue of Diego will be ready and on Sunday, around 2 pm, it will arrive in Naples. There will be both Gianni Infantino, president of Uefa, and president Aurelio De Laurentiis. The statue will have Diego’s real measurements, ie 1.67 meters, which 12 people including me worked on“, explained Ceci.