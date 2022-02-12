“Maradona is magical. Scudetto? We want to give the fans a joy”

The full-back of Napoli Mario Rui gave an interview to the Portuguese newspaper In Bolain which he talked about his experience in Naples, which has been going on for 5 years now.

“It is very important to be able to play for so long in a great team. It’s really satisfying, but I don’t want to stop there. I have a contract for another three and a half years, I hope to fulfill the contract e achieve all kinds of individual and collective goals“.

PHOTO: Getty Images, Mario Rui

The Portuguese footballer talked about his feelings about the choice that fell on Napoli. “I had been coming to Roma for a difficult year, in which I had suffered a serious injury. I was surprised when Napoli became interested. Sarri, Napoli coach at the time, knew me. And then there were other players with whom I had already played. It turned out to be the best decision for me, from every point of view: continuity, the beauty of the city, the environment around the club, our fans, the team and teammates“.

The affection for the city and the fans

“My children grew up here, my family is fine, they have found stability and this is the best you can get from your career. The city is different from how it is described in ‘Gomorra’, I live in safety, there is not all this crime. The most correct portrait is that of landscapes, beaches, beauties “.

“In Naples you live with a little pressure, but not too much. We have to live with it. We want to improve and give Napoli fans a joy. They know they won the titles when there was a genius and nowadays there are no other Maradona, but we have a great team. the Diego I did not know him, the year before my arrival he was here to visit the team, but anyway I know the stories of my teammates. He was a special man, very attentive to other people, especially the humblest ones, such as warehouse workers and others who work in Naples.“.

“The Maradona Stadium? We don’t have one of the most modern plants compared to those you see in Europe, but it has a particular charm, you feel the difference from the others. In Italy there have been very nice ones, but when you enter the Maradona feel the whole story that comes with it, an almost mystical stuff. Even more so now that it has been renamed in honor of Diego ”.

Scudetto and more

On the dream of winning it scudetto he added: “The Scudetto is a dream for me and my teammates. And for the fans even more. We are talking about a city that lives and overflows with emotions. Everyone here retains the memory of the championships won by Maradona. If I had the chance to win the Scudetto with Napoli, after what Maradona did, it would really be a goal. But we also want to win the Europa League“.

“Future? My wish is to stay here. I’m in a big club in Europe, which has great ambitions. A top club in all respects and I’m fine with it. We want to improve ourselves more and more “.

The blue full-back also issued some statements regarding the farewell of captain Lorenzo Insigne. “It is a major loss which makes us all sad, as he is our captain. He is Neapolitan, he had the dream of playing his entire career in his hometown team, but it was not possible and the roads went their separate ways. Knowing him well, I know that I will give everything until the last day. For the team and for the city. It has a strong relationship with the environment“.