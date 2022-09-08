Maradona, Messi, Pelé, Di Stéfano: the figures who stepped on the Ducó in his 75 years

The Huracán stadium is celebrating its anniversary and continues to be the pride of its fans. It was once saved from the auction and the Buenos Aires Legislature declared it historical heritage. Happy Birthday!









Brian Pecora



09/07/2022 03:08 pm

The Tomás Adolfo Ducó stadium has always been a source of pride for Huracán fans. Even in difficult times for the club in terms of sport and economic hardship, the Palace stood out. The fans organized each year to paint it and take care of it. They also saved him when a judge ordered his auction. A few hands, of painting and pampering, he received until this moment in which he looks impeccable and collects praise again from locals and strangers.

On September 7, 1947, it was reopened after six years of an avant-garde work for the time, which aroused great expectation at a continental level for being one of the first cement stadiums. The greatest footballers in history stepped on its pitch: Alfredo Di Stéfano, Pelé, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

In the 1940s, when Huracán announced its ambitious reform project for the old wooden field on the property it had occupied since 1924, the media at the time spoke of “the cement coliseum”. Its large galleries, the distinctive Miravé tower, marble interiors and oak offices gave it the nickname of a Palace. At first he officially held the name of Jorge Newbery, in homage to the honorary president who had authorized the use of his hot air balloon -with which he had linked Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil- to give Huracán a unique insignia. Newbery had also collaborated to get the land. But in 1967, finally, it was renamed Ducó, the president who led this work and the construction of the headquarters with the same architectural development.

In that first match, Huracán won 4-3 over Boca. There were around 80,000 people, even located on the roofs of the broadcast booths. Partners, fans and neighbors had made such a construction possible with donations of materials and even labor. It was a common cause that was possible with the push of a working-class and neglected neighborhood in the south of Buenos Aires, with cobblestone streets (there are still some left), such as Parque Patricios. So much so that even the inaugural party took another two years and only materialized in 1949 with a friendly against Peñarol. But That essence was also what decades later made its own people avoid the auction of the stadium and the venue ordered by a judge in the 1980s.

The Palace has long been chosen for all types of advertising and filming, local and foreign. The Oscar stands out The Secret in Their Eyes in 2009 or Colonia Dignidad, starring Emma Watson in 2014. It was also the epicenter of the great national rock shows at the height of each of the bands that played there, such as Los Redondos, Los Piojos and La Renga. Its cultural contribution transcended football in such a way that in 2007 it was declared a historical heritage and structural defense of the City of Buenos Aires by the Buenos Aires legislature. In these first 75 years, congratulations. And thanks for football, for music and for history.

