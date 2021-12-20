Maradona, online auction goods: how to participate

Theauction in which the possessions of Diego Armando Maradona. Organized by Adrián Mercado, an agency that also deals with real estate, the tender sale took place entirely online. The lucky fans of the Pibe de Oro were able to win clothes and objects dear to the champion, who died on 25 November 2020.

More than a year after his death, the judiciary Argentina, in agreement with the player’s heirs, has ordered the sale of some of the player’s most memorable and affectionate possessions, including two houses

The family has selected 87 lots. The proceeds will go to cover the debts left by the champion and then into the pockets of the five recognized children, Diego Armando Junior, Dalma, Giannina, Jana and Diego Fernando.

Maradona, all his assets at online auction: there are also two houses

One of two property real estate for sale is the one that the footballer gave to his parents in the 1980s, in the Villa Devoto area in Buenos Aires, far from the much more modest native house in the popular neighborhood of Villa Fiorita.

It is not a luxury villa, but it is very large, with its 700 square meters indoor and 500 square meters of garden and swimming pool. Its initial price is 900 thousand dollars.

The second house is an apartment located in the coastal city of Mar del Plata, on the Atlantic Ocean, about 400 kilometers from Buenos Aires. The price starts from 65 thousand dollars.

Among the more expensive possessions there are also two BMW, which start from an auction base of 225 thousand and 165 thousand dollars. In the lots there are also six plasma televisions, various exercise equipment, many pairs of shoes, hats, sports shirts, trousers, checks and photos with famous people. The one with Fidel Castro was sold for 1,600 euros (starting at 400 euros).

Maradona, all its assets online auction: how to participate in the sale

The auction started at 11 in the morning, local time, on Sunday 19 December, or at 15 in Italy. To participate it was necessary to buy a ticket by 15 November. There was also the possibility to follow the live streaming paying approx 10 dollars Americans.

It is not certain that the event is one of a kind. It is in fact possible that the family of the sample, given the wide participation in the initiative, with over 12 thousand participants at auction, decide to sell other Pibe de Oro possessions in the future. We have talked to you here about the value of Maradona’s legacy.

