“Maradona Sogno Benedetto”, the review of the Prime Video series on the Pibe de Oro :: Blog on Today

Almost a year has passed since the death of Diego Armando Maradona, according to many the greatest footballer in history, and obviously no one has forgotten about him. But to remember it, and observe it from a different point of view than usual, at least for Italy, we can give a chance to Maradona: Blessed Dream, the Argentine TV series produced by Amazon Prime Video and released last October 29, the day before what would have been his 61st birthday.

All you need to know about the Maradona series

The Prime series on Maradona, of which the first 5 episodes out of 10 have been released so far (the others will be released one a week until 26 November), is not enjoying the success in our country that they probably hoped for from Amazon’s parts. Yet we liked it a lot, and we will explain the reasons in this review. But first, a brief summary of the series.

What is the Prime series about Maradona about

Ok, you don’t need a real summary of Maradona’s life: everyone knows that, broadly speaking, thanks to all the films, documentaries and sports programs that have told about his exploits on and off the pitch.

Anyway, Maradona: Blessed Dream tells us the story of the Pibe de Oro in a kind of long flashback. The present of the story is what sees Diego ending up in the hospital after yet another night of revelry: for a moment the spectators may think that it is his last hours, in reality it refers to a collapse that he had at the beginning of 2000 , when it looked like the great champion was dying at just 39 years old.

The past, on the other hand, is told with the rightly legendary tones. His childhood in the poor neighborhood of Villa Fiorito, the friend-rival Goyo Carrizo who gives him an audition for the Cebollitas team (the Argentinos Juniors youth), the first meeting with the future manager Jorge Cyterszpiler, the meeting very more important with his future wife Claudia, the first team of Argentinos Juniors conquered in adolescence, his fame that becomes bigger and bigger until it brings him to the definitive consecration with Boca Juniors, the team of the heart of dad Chitoro …

And from there begins the part best known to all football lovers, with his arrival in Europe at Barcelona and the first difficulties, injuries, hepatitis, the press that is increasingly on him, and the parties, the excesses. … Without spoilers, we only tell you that the fifth episode ends with his farewell to Barça, before arriving at Napoli to definitively rise to the Olympus of the football gods.

Check out the official trailer of the series in Italian

Why see the Prime series on Maradona

Let’s clarify one thing right away: if you are not a fan of Maradona, avoid watching this series. If you think of things like “he was strong only on drugs”, or “he was strong but off the pitch he sucked”, or “he was just a cocaine tax evader”, forget it. Legitimate opinions, for heaven’s sake, even if too partial, but in any case, don’t waste time on this series.

If, on the other hand, you have loved and still love Diego Armando Maradona, well then you really have to make the effort to look Maradona: Blessed Dream, possibly in the original version and with subtitles.

Because, as we said at the beginning, this Argentine series (with a good cast of actors which will later also include Riccardo Scamarcio) shows an unusual point of view for Italy, where too many times the judgment on him depends on the team for which we cheer and cheer. Here, at least in the five TV series we can “breathe fresh air”, something different from the usual controversy from the backyard of our house.

At least in the first five episodes, there is practically not even a reference to the times of Naples, if not in a not at all nice Maradonian version of the Our Father, the prayer that his aficionados sang outside the hospital, in which you hear the phrase “free us from the Neapolitan mafia”.

But in a way, it is understandable: although the series clearly shows that Diego’s drug difficulties began in the time of Barcelona, ​​one can understand the hatred that some Argentines may have had for Napoli and for our country, who had so much joy from the boy of Villa Fiorito.

Apart from this, and waiting to see the episodes on the blue years, which coincided with the apex of his career and the triumph at the 1986 World Cup, Maradona: Blessed Dream shows us a Dieguito who never forgets his origins and his beloved family, who is always ready to help his companions and those who need him, even at the cost of losing out in terms of health as well as finances.

Of course, the series is not a hagiography of a saint: the betrayals to Claudia are clearly shown to us, and placed in a social context and in an era in which they were practically justified by his being “a man with certain needs”, such as says Claudia’s father. But also a man with certain precise values, as is reflected almost against the light in the moments in which the series shows us pieces of recent history in the history of Argentina, from the death of Peron to the dictatorship of Videla, from the propaganda on the war of the Malvinas-Falklands to the courage of the Madres de Plaza de Mayo.

And if you have even admired him a little, it will be impossible not to wish at least a little good to such a unique character, so lucky for his talent and so unfortunate in his life (and death) choices. So much so that, despite knowing his successes and his falls, he almost remains with bated breath every time he is on the field and the opponents point his ankles, hoping that nothing bad will happen to him, at least in that green rectangle in which Maradona was always and in any case at his home.

Rating: 7.5