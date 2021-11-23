Sports

Maradona, the accusation of the former Cuban lover: “He raped me and started drugs” | News

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Mavys Alvarez Rego: “It is hard to see that he is an idol and at the same time to feel within oneself that you have a very bad memory of him as a person”

“It is hard to be in his country, to see that he is everywhere, and that he is an idol, and at the same time to feel within oneself that you have a very bad memory of him as a person”. During a crowded one press conference in Buenos Aires, the 37-year-old Cuban Mavys Alvarez Rego, escorted by her own lawyers Gaston Marano and Marcela Carmen Scotti, reiterated the accusations against Diego Armando Maradona, of which Thursday is the first anniversary of death.

Last Thursday, the woman, who arrived from Cuba, was heard in the criminal investigation into the causes of the end of the former Pibe de oro, of which she was the lover in Cuba from 2000 (when she was sixteen) until 2005. “In that period I finished being a little girl, and I had to go through the stages of life – said Alvarez -. Suddenly I became a woman and they stole my innocence from me. I was 16 and I was already drinking and taking drugs“.

The woman then reiterated that it was the one who initiated her into these practices Maradona, who spent periods in Cuba during which, theoretically, he would have to cure his addictions. “He he conquered me with phrases and flowers – he said again -, then after a few months everything began to change and I loved him and at the same time I hated him. I came to think about suicide “.

After pointing out that “he was constantly offering me cocaine”, the woman accused the former champion of having her forced to have sex against her will. “Once my mother knocked on the door – she said visibly upset – but Diego did not let her in, he put his hand on my mouth and raped me “. After other alleged episodes of violence, the woman told of when Maradona took her from Havana to Buenos Aires, thanks to a special permission from the Cuban government, to have her undergo surgery to enlarge her breasts “because he liked them big” , and the painful post-operative course “without adequate assistance”.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 26 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“A lot of good news for Juve. Dybala is fantastic, De Ligt must always play”

3 weeks ago

Juvemania: Sarri, what a gnawing! In the long-distance duel he swept Allegri | First page

2 days ago

Fiorentina between Nastasic and Milenkovic: plot and backstory on Milan and Juve | market

July 16, 2021

Rocchi: “Maresca made a mistake in Roma-Milan, he will have to referee in Serie B” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button