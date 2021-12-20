Maradona, the auction of the champion’s memorabilia is a flop

Adrian Mercado, real estate broker and auctioneer, was in charge of the auction, at the disposal of the Argentine judiciary in agreement with the heirs of the champion, Diego, Gianinna, Dalma, Jana and Diego Fernando.

“All the objects come from Dubai, where Diego resided for several years, – Mercado explained to serieanews.com -. Two containers arrived full of everything. Then the family, especially the children, viewed them and authorized the sale of only 90 pieces. Several assets have not been put up for sale, but there may be other auctions in the future. “