Maradona, the parental home, the letter from Fidel Castro and all his possessions at auction. The proceeds to the 5 children- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The judge has given the green light to the request of the heirs: the auction will be on 19 December. The house is worth 780 thousand euros, the letter testifies to the great friendship with Fidel. Equity packages, an apartment in Mar de Plata (57 thousand euros) and other personal items of the champion who died in 2020 are also on sale

Important news arrives from Argentina on the legacy of Diego Armando Maradona. The assets of the Pibe de Oro will go to auction on December 19th and the proceeds will go to the five children: Diego junior, Dalma and Giannina, Jana and Dieguito Fernando. All this net of the debts left by the Argentine champion and awaiting the investigations for the recognition of the paternity of three other children. This was decided by judge Susana Tedesco, who gave the green light to the request of the heirs, almost a year after Maradona’s death, which took place on 25 November in an apartment in Tigre.

So if on the one hand the work of the judiciary is proceeding to clarify the dark sides of the death of the Argentine champion, on the other hand the Court is trying to agree the heirs, who will thus be able to take advantage of the money obtained from the sale of two BMWs (one has the signature of the former Napoli player engraved on the windshield and has a starting price of 142 thousand euros), the letter from Fidel Castro with whom Diego had a strong bond of friendship, born while he was in Cuba to overcome his addictions, the house that the Pibe de Oro gave to their parents (780 thousand euros), share packages, an apartment in Mar de Plata (57 thousand euros) and other personal items (paintings, treadmills, sweaters, shoes, a guitar, ties, braces and hats). Of course, items with sentimental value are excluded from this sale, such as the jerseys donated by other players at Diego’s funeral.

How will the auction work? It will be organized by Adrian Mercado, an agency of the Argentine capital and will be international and via streaming. Offers can be submitted until November 15th. To ascertain the real heritage of Maradona, the collaboration of foreign governments, such as Venezuela and Cuba, was required, places where the former Maradona champion owned real estate, company shares and investments in entrepreneurial activities. Already in the safe in Buenos Aires (more easily traceable than the two in Dubai) were kept cash, a precious collection of watches and the 260,000 euro ring that Maradona received as a gift from the owner of Dinamo Brest, a Belarusian club, at the time. the appointment as honorary president. Basically, Maradona was a kind of company that employed many people, including specialists, friends and trusted men.