Maradona, three cars of the Pibe de Oro – Auto World auction

Two BMWs and one Hyundai that belonged to Diego Armando Maradona will end up at auction. A little less than a year after the death of the Pibe de Oro, who passed away on 25 November 2020, some of the objects belonging to the former Argentine champion will be sold to repay the medical expenses incurred and to settle the debts incurred by the former number 10 of Barcelona and Naples . Among the many memorabilia of the unforgettable football player also three cars that will end up under the hammer in the month of December.

The proceeds from the auction will go to his five children, direct heirs: Dalma, Giannina, Diego Jr, Jana and Dieguito. In addition to the two German cars and the Korean subcompact, various objects that belonged to Maradona and which accompanied various moments of his life will be sold. From branded watches, to autographed footballs, up to several autographed game shirts. The Pibe de Oro kept these relics in a warehouse from which some singular and particularly important objects have also seen the light, such as a letter addressed to. Maradona signed by Fidel Castro, 13 balls by Colombian artist Mr Bling, a coffee pot, a Cuban cigar humidor, autographed books, a series of balls and a guitar with a dedication to the “greatest in history from Vicentico”.

Certainly the three cars that belonged to Maradona that will end up at auction are not the most prestigious cars that belonged to. Pibe de Oro, famous for having several unique pieces in its garage. From the legendary Fiat 128 that he drove in 1982 after his first World Championship victory, to the Ferrari Testarossa with black livery that Diego bought in 1987, one of only three examples produced in Maranello with this color (the other two belonged to Sylvester Stallone and Michael Jackson), passing through the Porsche 911 Type 964 Carrera 2 Convertible Works Turbo Look from 1992 which is auctioned last March at Bonhams’ Les Grand Marques du Monde à Paris and the mighty Scania used to go to training at Boca Juniors in 1997.