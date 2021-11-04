Maradona’s cars and other precious objects up for auction

Diego Armando Maradona, known all over the world for his football skills and nicknamed the Pibe de Oro, left us on November 25, 2020. Almost a year after his death, many of the objects that belonged to the player will be sold at auction. including his precious cars.

The proceeds will be used to repay the medical expenses that have served the former Argentine champion and to pay off the debts left by the former number 10 of Barcelona and Napoli. In December, under the auction gavel will also end historic cars, some ‘little gems’ that belonged to Maradona. The proceeds will go to the five children of the champion, direct heirs of the Pide de Oro.

There will be many dear objects of the deceased former footballer, some even of great value, who accompanied him in different moments of his life. Among these relics were collected autographed footballs, watches of well-known brands, and also many gaming shirts signed by Maradona himself. There is a warehouse where the former champion known all over the world kept all his relics, from which things were also recovered very precious and unique, which had great importance for the footballer, like a letter that Maradona himself had received from Fidel Castro. There are 13 balls by Colombian artist Mr. Bling, a coffee pot, a Cuban cigar humidor, different autographed books, balls and a guitar with dedication.

At the auction in December, there will not be the most precious and expensive cars of Diego Armando Maradona, famous for having collected in his life unique pieces, including some splendid Ferraris and Porsches (even if his very first car, which we had talked about in the past, was a Fiat 128 registered in 1982 and driven after winning the first World Championship).

In the prestigious collection there was also a black Ferrari Testarossa bought by the football player in 1987; the Maranello company only produced three examples in all of the car in this color (the other two cars with black livery belonged to two equally exceptional characters, Sylvester Stallone and Michael Jackson). In his garage were other racing cars, including a 1992 Porsche 911 Type 964 Carrera 2 Convertible Works Turbo Look (sold at Bonhams’ Les Grand Marques du Monde à Paris last March) and the great Scania, the vehicle that was used to go to Boca Juniors training in 1997.