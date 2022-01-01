Maradona’s Fiat 128 up for auction: will $ 400,000 be enough?

The small sedan of the “Pibe de Oro”, which has not traveled even a kilometer, is on sale both in real format and in digital version NFT

The great Diego Armando Maradona he left us in November 2020 and in addition to being a champion of football … he was also a great fan of motors. In fact, in his private garage he kept a truly enviable collection, including one Black Ferrari Testarossa (the second ever produced after that of Sylvester Stallone), a Porsche 924 from 1979, a wonderful one F40 from 1990 together with the F355, even one Harley-Davidson completely modified in his honor… and even a simpler one Fiat 128, the first ever that was given to him during his career as a footballer.

The occasion was that of Christmas 1982, when the “Pibe de Oro” signed the transfer from Boca Junior to Barcelona: the car, brand new, in reality was never even driven by Maradona and in the end it was abandoned in a chicken coop located in the small town of Salto, near Buenos Aires in Argentina. The discovery was the merit of the collector Martin Varro, who kept it up to the present day and then put it up for auction on December 15th.

The sale to take it home, approved by Matias Morla (last manager of Maradona), will be open until February 15, 2022 and the starting price is set at $ 400,000. Those who want to buy it, however, will receive a double gift: in addition to the actual car, in fact, the Fiat 128 will be accompanied by his own digital version in NFT format, which will serve as “digital voucher”To attest to the absolute authenticity of this collector’s item.

The new owner, however, will not be able to use the name or the image of the Napoli champion, and it is for this reason that the 128 is on sale as “El Primer Auto de D10S“. Of course, after all this is not a Ferrari, but we are sure that the sentimental value of this vehicle – among other things the first ever owned by Maradona – will make the upward quotations: if you want to give us a little thought …