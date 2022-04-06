Maradona’s historic shirt against England in 1986, for sale

The most famous t-shirt blue number 10 with which he dressed Diego Armando Maradona on the day of the ‘Goal of the Century’ and the ‘Hand of God’ against England, it is up for auction online. According Guardianformer England midfielder Steve Hodge, The owner of the shirt hopes to raise at least 4 million pounds sterling (just over 5.2 million dollars).

Maradona’s historic number 10 jersey has been owned for the last 35 years by former English midfielder Steve Hodge. The two players exchanged jerseys at the end of the quarterfinal between Argentina and England.

Argentina eliminated England by beating them 2-1 after Maradona, then 25, he converted the goal from the “hand of God” and then into a great goal avoiding rivals to be baptized as ‘The Goal of the Century’. Later, Argentina would win its second World Cup at the Azteca against Germany in Mexico.

Hodge, current owner of the jersey told Guardian that Maradona’s shirt had “a deep cultural significance for the world of football, the people of Argentina and the people of England. It was an absolute privilege to have played against one of the greatest and most magnificent football players of all time.”

Brahm Wachter, head of modern streetwear and collectibles at Sotheby’s, which is auctioning the shirt, said: “The hand of God‘ It is truly a singular moment not only in the history of sport, but in the history of the 20th century. The moment resonated far beyond the football world.shortly after the Falkland Islands conflict and, in turn, inspired books, movies and documentaries. Maradona is now remembered as one of the greatest to ever play football, and this game in particular is a critical part of his legacy.”

Online bidding for the shirt will be open from April 20 to May 4. The shirt will be on public display at Sotheby’s New Bond Street gallery.

Denial of the Maradona family

After this auction to be held became known, Dalma Maradona and her mother, Claudia Villafañe, they came out to deny the information.

Is it or is it not the shirt that Diego wore against England in the 1986 World Cup? Yes, it’s the shirt that El Diez wore but It is not the one with which he scored the goal of “the hand of God” or the “Goal of the Century”since the shirt to be auctioned is the one worn by the Argentine star in the first half and the legendary goals were in the second half, with another shirt.

“I know perfectly well that he (by Steve Hodge) does not have it. My dad told me: ‘How am I going to give him the shirt of my life?’”Dalma recounted in a Perfect Day, on Radio Metroand clarified: “The people who are going to participate in that auction should know that it is an important shirt, but it is the one from the first half that ended goalless. For me, it has no value.”