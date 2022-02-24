Maralee Nichols shares a video of her son and they say he looks just like Tristan Thompson

Maralee Nichols she lets you know more about her baby, now He shared a video of his son and they assure that he looks just like Tristan Thompson. Moments before revealing the little boy’s name, the personal trainer showed the face of the son she had with the basketball player.

Tristan Thompson had a relationship with Maralee Nichols, his former personal trainer, when he was still a couple. Khloe Kardashian. As a result of this affair, the basketball player had a son with Nichols who he refused to recognize and now they point out that he is not in charge.

They assure that the son of Maralee Nichols is just like Tristan Thompson

Through Instagram stories Maralee Nichols shared a video in which the almost three-month-old boy is seen lying down wearing a Burberry suit. “It’s so cute,” her personal trainer wrote in her post.

instagram stories

The short video was published on other Instagram accounts and although the little boy’s full face is not seen, they assure that he is just like tristan thompson. “It seems that Tristan is the one who only has his babies.”, they wrote ensuring that all their children are very similar to him.

After Maralee Nichols shared said video, she took advantage of moments later to dedicate a publication in which she reveals the baby’s name. “I named you Theo because it means gift from God“, wrote.

See here the video Maralee Nichols shared of her son