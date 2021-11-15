Marathon: 500 million to mine Bitcoin

Marathon Digital is one of the most important companies of Bitcoin mining of the world and is about to take a step that will change its future forever.

The group has in fact announced that it is ready to resort to the debt market – that is, by issuing convertible senior notes – to stock up on 500 million dollars, which will be spent on the purchase of mining hardware from Bitcoin.

500 million senior notes – liquidity for new hardware mining

With Bitcoin which is at his all-time high, this is also important news in terms of confidence for the sector, even if the economic assessments made by the group are perhaps more complex, as we will see in the course of this in-depth analysis. In any case, further news bullish for Bitcoin, which today faces yet another horizontal chop, or lateral movements that have the sole purpose of moving someone Bitcoin about right hands.

500 million in debt to invest in new hardware

We are talking about an impressive amount of money even for a sector that is traveling at a very high pace, also given the Bitcoin’s recent all-time high and consequently the large profits brought home by miner, organized or not.

The title chosen by Marathon to procure liquidity is one of those classically used for this type of operations, that is senior notes which pay interest twice a year and which will accrue in the short term, that is 1 December 2016. Fairly standard stocks, which will offer good interest but at the same time provide almost immediate liquidity to the group.

Going all in on Bitcoin: here’s why

The considerations made by Marathon they are not difficult to decipher. Bitcoin is now considered an inflationary asset and such an operation can be easily understood. You are borrowing something that will devalue over time, but putting it in cash Bitcoin, whose growth according to market expectations should cover widely how much will you spend on interest payments.

A move that in a certain sense recalls that of Microstrategy, a company that has a major debt that was used to buy directly Bitcoin – realizing gains for the company coffers that we would never have seen outside of this sector.

Mining hardware? Let’s talk about custom solutions

Obviously when the most important miner in the USA – which among other things has the highest number of $ BTC among the companies that are professionally dedicated to this activity, the solutions will be custom.

It is not yet known who will be the supplier and if there are already agreements regarding the delivery. The big question for mining hardware professional level has in fact caused significant delays, on average delivery times already very long.

However, we believe that faced with the stipulation of such important debts, Marathon has also made these kinds of considerations. By thus preparing to expand in an even more important way thehashrate in his possession. Something that, indirectly, will also benefit the network of Bitcoin – since it will have greater computing power a protect your own safety.