Marathón beats Honduras with a jewel from Vieyra; Motagua and Olympia are still tied!
2022-04-06
Welcome to the minute by minute of Motagua vs Olimpia!
THE GAMES:
Motagua 0-0 Olympia
Marathon 1-0 Honduras Progress
The first half is over: Honduras Progreso is falling 1-0 against Marathón with a gem of a goal from Juan Ignacio Vieyra.
End of the first half: Olimpia and Motagua are tied 0-0 where the blue team has been slightly better.
45+2′ Edrick Menjívar leaves the small area and scares Juan Delgado because he had it hand in hand against the Olympic goalkeeper.
Four. Five’ Olimpia gets a free throw near the Motagüense area. It is 24 meters, Edwin Rodríguez in front of the ball.
44′ Foul on the edge of the area in favor of Honduras Progreso. Edwin Solano got off Dixon Ramirez.
THE PLAY OF DENOVAN TORRES:
40′ Unsuccessful attack by Motagua where a good joint play was previously made but ends in nothing.
36′ Edwin Solano’s tepid left-footed shot but the Colombian goalkeeper from Honduras sends the ball to the corner kick.
3. 4′ Yellow card for Víctor Arauz, defender of Honduras Progreso.
31′ GOOOLAAAAZOOO OF THE MARATHON! Juan Vieyra reappears scoring a sensational goal against Honduras Progreso. Violent zapatazo from about 25 meters impossible for the coffee grower Felipe Salazar.
31′ STICK! Free-kick bombardment by Cristian Sacaza that crashes into the crossbar of the purslane portico.
28′ Change in Marathon:
Entered: Luis Ortiz
Came out: Ovidio Lanza
27′ Yellow card for Diego Auzqui, Motagua midfielder.
25′ The referee sanctions a free kick in favor of Honduras Progreso after the action of goalkeeper Denovan Torres.
24′ RED!! Denovan Torres, goalkeeper of Marathón, is expelled after a play prior to that of Edwin Solano that the referee incredibly allowed to continue. There are claims because the referee did not stop it before. After a communication with the linesmen, it was determined that Torres played the ball with his hand outside the area in an attack by Honduras Progreso.
22′ The one that Edwin Solano failed, the fast player was alone against Andrés Salazar but the Colombian goalkeeper prevailed.
19′ Change in Motagua:
I enter. Jesse Moncada
Came out: Omar Elvir.
18′ Omar Elvir asks for change. In a fortuitous play with German Mejía, he fell on his ankle and injured him.
16′ Again saved from Olympia. Cristopher Meléndez bombing but the ball goes outside.
14′ It begins to rain heavily at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.
10′ Olympia is saved. Ball dropped into the area of the lions but Wesly Decas could not give the ball a good direction. Big mistake.
9′ Motagua is being subdued by Olimpia, who dominates possession of the ball.
8′ Front shot of the area in favor of the Marathon. Mario Martínez or Juan Vieyra is preparing.
4′ STICK! Cristian Sacaza crashes the ball into the post after an individual play down the left side.
STARTED! Olimpia and Motagua are at stake at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium. The Blues are the home club.
STARTED: In San Pedro Sula, Marathón is playing against Honduras Progreso.
La Tota Medina is received with applause by the Motagua fans.
Alignment of Honduras Progreso: Andrés Salazar, Víctor Arauz, Ángel Barrios, Alberto Paredes, Oidel Pérez; Edwin Maldonado, Leslie Heraldez, Dixon Ramírez, Selvin Guevara, Yunny Dolmo and Cristian Sacaza.
Marathon lineup: Denovan Towers; Elmer Güity, Allans Vargas, Bryan Barrios, Luis Vega; Luis Garrido, Mario Martinez, Juan Vieyra, Edwin Solano; Ovidio Lanza and Lucas Campana.
Olympia lineup: Edrick Menjivar; Felix Crisanto, Jose Garcia, Jonathan Paz, Johnny Leveron; German Mejía, Jorge Álvarez, José Mario Pinto, Edwin Rodríguez; Michaell Chirinos and Yustin Arboleda.
Motagua lineup: Marlon Licona; Wesly Decas, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Omar Elvir, Cristopher Meléndez; Hector Castellanos, Juan Delgado, Diego Auzqui; Roberto Moreira and Ivan Lopez.
The capital’s clubs already carry out their training on the lawn of the capital’s stadium.
Marathón also receives the visit of Honduras Progreso in the Olympic.
Motagua has chained four defeats in a row, if it loses today, it will equal its worst mark, the same one it had in three tournaments ago.
On Motagua’s part, Coach Tota Medina will be able to make his debut. The blues signed him up this day against the National League.
Olimpia will not be able to count on Pablo Lavallén because he was sent off against Vida. The Argentine was punished with three matches. Neither will the injured Ever Alvarado and Elvin Casildo and the suspended Maylor Núñez.
The match between blues and whites is at 7:05 at night in Tegucigalpa.
