Marathon fans attack Tato García and demand his departure

The Marathon He is on the same path as the previous tournament with an irregular performance that annoys the purslane fans and that has unloaded his feeling against the coach Martín “Tato” García once the game ended that ended in defeat 2-3 against Victoria at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium.

The “Green Monster” in this championship does not achieve regularity, it has three defeats, three wins and it is a complete roller coaster that does not satisfy the board either.

This Saturday, in the final minutes of the match against the “jaiba”, the emerald fans, as is customary, went to one side of the preferential sector, exactly where the Marathon bank is, to complain strongly to Tato García the irregular performance and a good part asked for the departure of the Uruguayan.

Martín went out to the center of the field to greet his players despite the defeat and while he was on his way to the locker room there were some who took the same path in the stands yelling at the DT who consummated the second loss in a row, the previous Sunday he had fallen to one one of the weakest in the competition, Honduras Progreso.

This uncomfortable situation is not the first time that Tato has suffered and it has not been the only one, in the past this group of fans has done it against Héctor Vargas, Manuel Keosseián, Héctor Castellón, among others.