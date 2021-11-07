Marathon, Italy back on the podium in New York: Faniel third behind Korir and El Aaraby | News

Great performance by the blue who finished the US 42.195 km in 2h 09 ’52 “

Great performance of the blue marathon runner of the Fiamme Oro of Padua Eyob Faniel third in the New York Marathon behind the Kenyan Albert Korir and the Moroccan Mohamed El Aaraby. A race as absolute protagonist for the Italian distance record holder, on the run for over 20 km together with El Aaraby, resumed just before the passage in the Bronx by Korir, but good at not giving up, resisting and closing slightly growing in 2h 09 ’52 “, thus bringing Italy back to the New York podium after 24 years of absence (the last Italian marathoner to do it was Stefano Baldini, third in 1997). Among women, victory for Kenyan Peres Jepchirchnir with a time of 2h22’04” . Second place for compatriot Viola Cheptoo Lagat, third for Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh.

An edition, number 50, which finally turns blue again, thanks to the athlete of the Fiamme Oro. A marathon (which, among other things, in the last decade had not seen European athletes on the podium anymore) that still has Stefano Baldini the best Italian time-man, thanks to the time of 2h 09 ’12 “with which the Olympian in Athens 2005 closed the 2002 edition in fifth place. In 1997, however, Baldini always climbed the lowest step of the podium, the last Italian placement before today. Four Italians who triumphed in Central Park: the first to win it in 1984 and the following year was Orlando Pizzolato, followed in 1986 by Gianni Poli. Ten years, in 1996, it was Giacomo Leone’s turn. Among women, however, only one Italian managed to win in New York , happened in 1998 with is Franca Fiacconi, twice second, four times third and twice fourth Laura Fogli.