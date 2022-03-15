Marathón makes Manuel Keosseián and Juan Obelar official as its new coaching staff to replace “Tato” García

2022-03-14

Manolo will also be accompanied by Juan Pablo Real, as another of his technical assistants, and Flavio Leandro Chagas as physical trainer.

“From Marathón we want to welcome our new technical director, Manuel Gregorio Keosseian”, wrote the club on their social networks.

As anticipated by TEN, the marathon made the return official Manuel Keosseian to the bench in substitution of Martin “Tato” Garcia , who resigned from his post. The “Bigotón” arrives accompanied by Juan Obelar.

Keosseián, 68, returns to the Purslane bench where he won three League titles; Opening 2007, Opening 2008 and Opening 2009. In addition to save them on one occasion from descent.

In 2017 he was also in charge of the emerald team without much luck. The Uruguayan returns to the country after directing the Olympia in the 2018-19 season where he won two subtitles.

The team that Keosseian assumes

Manuel Keosseián will be arriving in the country in the next few hours to begin work. He takes on a team that has only won one game of its last five games.

Watch: “Tato” García on his resignation in Marathón: “It is time to free the boys and the president a little”

The Greens are currently in sixth position in the Clausura 2022 tournament with 13 points in 10 games played.

The Uruguayan already knows the objectives. Qualify for the league and bet on the title. Also qualify for the Concacaf League.

The numbers that Manolo left in Marathon

Opening 2006-2007

20 games: 9 wins, 6 draws, 5 losses, 33 points

Eliminated by Olimpia in the semifinals

Opening 2007-2008

22 games, 12 wins, 6 draws, 4 losses, 42 points

national champion

Opening 2008-2009

22 games, 11 wins, 6 draws, 5 losses, 39 points

national champion