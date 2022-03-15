Marathón makes Manuel Keosseián and Juan Obelar official as its new coaching staff to replace “Tato” García

2022-03-14
As anticipated by TEN, the marathon made the return official Manuel Keosseian to the bench in substitution of Martin “Tato” Garcia, who resigned from his post. The “Bigotón” arrives accompanied by Juan Obelar.
“From Marathón we want to welcome our new technical director, Manuel Gregorio Keosseian”, wrote the club on their social networks.
Manolo will also be accompanied by Juan Pablo Real, as another of his technical assistants, and Flavio Leandro Chagas as physical trainer.
Keosseián, 68, returns to the Purslane bench where he won three League titles; Opening 2007, Opening 2008 and Opening 2009. In addition to save them on one occasion from descent.
In 2017 he was also in charge of the emerald team without much luck. The Uruguayan returns to the country after directing the Olympia in the 2018-19 season where he won two subtitles.
The team that Keosseian assumes
Manuel Keosseián will be arriving in the country in the next few hours to begin work. He takes on a team that has only won one game of its last five games.
Watch: “Tato” García on his resignation in Marathón: “It is time to free the boys and the president a little”
The Greens are currently in sixth position in the Clausura 2022 tournament with 13 points in 10 games played.
The Uruguayan already knows the objectives. Qualify for the league and bet on the title. Also qualify for the Concacaf League.
The numbers that Manolo left in Marathon
Opening 2006-2007
20 games: 9 wins, 6 draws, 5 losses, 33 points
Eliminated by Olimpia in the semifinals
Opening 2007-2008
22 games, 12 wins, 6 draws, 4 losses, 42 points
national champion
Opening 2008-2009
22 games, 11 wins, 6 draws, 5 losses, 39 points
national champion
Closure 2008-2009
20 games, 10 wins, 4 draws, 6 losses, 34 points
Eliminated by Real España in the semifinals
Opening 2009-2010
22 games, 13 wins, 5 draws, 4 losses, 44 points
national champion
Opening 2011-2012
20 games, 9 wins, 5 draws, 6 losses, 32 points
Eliminated by Olimpia in the semifinals
Opening 2012-2013
15 games, 5 wins, 7 draws, 3 losses, 22 points
Eliminated by Choloma in playoffs
Closure 2013-2014
24 games, 8 wins, 10 draws, 6 losses, 34 points
National runner-up
Closure 2016-2017
20 games, 9 wins, 3 draws, 8 losses, 30 points
Eliminated by Honduras in playoffs
Summary:
185 games: 86 wins, 52 draws, 47 losses, 310 points: 3 titles and 1 subtitle, only with Marathón