Marathón recovers its forcefulness and crushes UPNFM in the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium

2022-03-06
MINUTE BY MINUTE OF THE MARATHON VS. UPNFM
Watch Clausura 2022 Position Table
END OF THE GAME! Marathón thrashed UPNFM 4-1 at the Olympic stadium with a hat-trick from Juan Vieyra and another goal from Isaac Castillo.
90′ The referee indicates 5 minutes of substitution in the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.
80′ Vieyra received in the front, tried to enable a teammate, but seeing that everyone was marked, with a half turn a mark was removed and a right hand was sent that went inside.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! At minute 80, Juan Vieyra signed a hat-trick and made it 4-1 for UPNFM.
CHANGE in UPNFM: Luis Argeñal enters for Eduard Reyes at 75.
YELLOW for Axel Gómez from UPNFM at minute 74.
YELLOW for Reinieri Mayorquín from Marathón at minute 72.
CHANGE in UPNFM: Kilmarck Peña enters for Oliver Morazán at minute 68.
66 & # 39; Castillo received a ball on the front and without thinking twice, he took a remaining shot that went into the net.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! At minute 66, Isaac Castillo scored 3-1 against UPNFM.
NEAR! Rembrandt Flores hitch in the area and takes a shot that passes near the post. Marathon is saved at 63.
CHANGE in Marathon: Ovidio Lanza enters for Mario Martínez at 62.
CHANGE in Marathon: Luis Vega enters for José Aguilera at minute 59.
OUTSIDE! Center to the right that Juan Ramón Mejía connects with a header and the ball goes out. UPNFM looks for the tie at 54.
COVERED IT! Defender Brian Molina took the penalty and goalkeeper Brayan Cruz covered it. UPNFM is saved at minute 52.
PENAL! At minute 50, goalkeeper Brayan Cruz knocked down Edwin Solano in the area and the referee awarded a maximum penalty in favor of the greens.
49′ Uncomfortable shot by Edwin Solani from the left that contains the university goalkeeper.
BEGIN THE SECOND PART! Marathon 2-1 UPNFM at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.
CHANGES in UPNFM: César Guillén and Enrique Vázquez enter for Jefryn Macías and Elder Torres.
END THE FIRST PART! Marathón is beating UPNFM 2-1 with a brace from Juan Vieyra.
44′ Elder Torres received in the area and took a shot that Denovan Torres rejected. On the counterattack, Mario Martínez received at the edge of the area and served it to Vieyra who opened up space with a cut and sent it into the net.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF THE MARATHON! t minute 44 Juan Vieyra makes it 2-01 for UPNFM in a villainous counterattack.
40′ José Aguilera’s hand when receiving a dangerous ball from the left.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF THE MARATHON! Juan Vieyra from a penalty at minute 36 makes it 1-1 against UPNFM.
35′ Mario Martínez leaves on a stretcher to receive medical attention. In the area he is already getting ready to charge Vieyra.
PENAL! At minute 33, Elder Torres collided with Mario Martínez in the area and the referee called a controversial penalty in favor of Marathón.
32′ Filtered ball for Edwin Solano, but the emerald player was in an advanced position.
30′ Throw-in in favor of UPNFM. The Wolves are pressing right now.
24′ Juan Ramón Mejía leaves the field on a stretcher to receive treatment after a blow to the head during a ball dispute.
YELLOW for Oliver Morazán of UPNFM for a disproportionate entry against a rival.
YELLOW for Víctor Berríos del Marathón at minute 17.
13′ Center by Rembrandt Flores who punches Denovan Torres and a purslane comes against.
GOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM UPNFM! At minute 8, Juan Ramón Mejía made it 1-0 with a penalty against Marathón.
PENAL! At minute 6 Bryan Barrios commits a criminal foul against Jefryn Macías and the referee gives the maximum penalty in favor of UPNFM.
NEAR! Center to the area controlled by Juan Ramón Mejía and takes a shot that Denovan Torres half contains and defender Braian Molina sends it out. Marathon is saved at 5.
START THE GAME! Marathon vs. UPNFM at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.
5:55PM Clubs finish warm-up and go to dressing rooms.
LINEUPS:
Marathon: Denovan Torres, Bryan Barrios, Allans Vargas, Braian Molina, Reinieri Mayorquín, Víctor Berríos, Mario Martínez, José Aguilera, Isaac Castillo, Juan Vieyra and Edwin Solano. DT Martin Garcia.
UPNFM: Brayan Cruz, Lesvin Medina, Elder Torres, Robel Bernárdez, Axel Gómez, Eduard Reyes, Jack Baptiste, Oliver Morazán, Rembrandt Flores, Jefryn Macías and Juan Ramón Mejía. DT Raul Caceres.