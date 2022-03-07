Marathón recovers its forcefulness and crushes UPNFM in the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium

2022-03-06

END OF THE GAME! Marathón thrashed UPNFM 4-1 at the Olympic stadium with a hat-trick from Juan Vieyra and another goal from Isaac Castillo.

MINUTE BY MINUTE OF THE MARATHON VS. UPNFM

90′ The referee indicates 5 minutes of substitution in the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.

80′ Vieyra received in the front, tried to enable a teammate, but seeing that everyone was marked, with a half turn a mark was removed and a right hand was sent that went inside.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! At minute 80, Juan Vieyra signed a hat-trick and made it 4-1 for UPNFM.

CHANGE in UPNFM: Luis Argeñal enters for Eduard Reyes at 75.

YELLOW for Axel Gómez from UPNFM at minute 74.

YELLOW for Reinieri Mayorquín from Marathón at minute 72.

CHANGE in UPNFM: Kilmarck Peña enters for Oliver Morazán at minute 68.

66 & # 39; Castillo received a ball on the front and without thinking twice, he took a remaining shot that went into the net.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! At minute 66, Isaac Castillo scored 3-1 against UPNFM.

NEAR! Rembrandt Flores hitch in the area and takes a shot that passes near the post. Marathon is saved at 63.

CHANGE in Marathon: Ovidio Lanza enters for Mario Martínez at 62.

CHANGE in Marathon: Luis Vega enters for José Aguilera at minute 59.

OUTSIDE! Center to the right that Juan Ramón Mejía connects with a header and the ball goes out. UPNFM looks for the tie at 54.

COVERED IT! Defender Brian Molina took the penalty and goalkeeper Brayan Cruz covered it. UPNFM is saved at minute 52.